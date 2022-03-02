Knights’ Stranges signs with Stars

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Antonio Stranges to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning in the 2022-23 season.

Stranges, 20, has recorded 51 points (18-33=51) in 39 games this season with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Stranges ranks second on the team with 51 points and is tied for second with 18 goals in 2021-22. The forward also ranks third on the squad with 33 assists. Additionally, Stranges is tied for eighth in the OHL and first on London with five game-winning goals on the season, while his five power play goals are good for fourth on the team.

The forward has skated in 166 career regular-season OHL games, all with London, and has registered 125 points (50-75=125). Stranges made his professional debut during the 2020-21 season with the Texas Stars, Dallas’ top development affiliate in the American Hockey League, posting one assist (0-1=1) in nine contests.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound native of Plymouth, Mich., was selected by Dallas in the fourth round (123rd overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

