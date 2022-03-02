MENU
TICKETS TO THE 2022 KUBOTA CHL/NHL TOP PROSPECTS GAME NOW AVAILABLE
March 2, 2022

Pats forward Bedard named McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month

WHL Network
Watch more on CHL TV >

 

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard has been named the McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month for the month of February.

The 16-year-old led all WHL skaters with 26 points (13G-13A) during the month of February and sits eighth in League scoring with 64 points (33G-31A) as the month of March begins.

The product of North Vancouver, B.C. registered a point in each of his 12 appearances this past month, highlighted by 10 multi-point games and a five-point outing (3G-2A) February 11 against the Calgary Hitmen.

Bedard has recorded at least one point in all but three of his appearances with the Pats since November 12, 2021.

He was named WHL Player of the Week twice during the month of February.

On February 18, Bedard became the third 16-year-old WHL player to score 30 goals during a regular season this century, joining Brett Connolly (Prince George Cougars, 2008-09) and Nolan Patrick (Brandon Wheat Kings, 2014-15).

The 5-foot-9, 181-pound forward was originally selected by the Regina Pats with the first-overall pick in the 2020 WHL Draft. In 57 regular season games, Bedard has averaged 1.61 points per contest, totalling 92 points (45G-47A) over his WHL career.

Bedard and the Regina Pats are next in action Wednesday, March 2 when they visit the Brandon Wheat Kings (7:00 p.m. CT, Westoba Place).

More News
A statement from the Canadian Hockey League
3 hours ago
Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings: Oil Kings heat up in season’s stretch drive
9 hours ago
QMJHL Players of the Month | February 2022
11 hours ago
OHL Top Performers of the Month for February
11 hours ago
Warriors netminder Tetachuk named WHL Goaltender of the Month
11 hours ago
Knights' Stranges signs with Stars
11 hours ago