Pats forward Bedard named McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard has been named the McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month for the month of February.

The 16-year-old led all WHL skaters with 26 points (13G-13A) during the month of February and sits eighth in League scoring with 64 points (33G-31A) as the month of March begins.

The product of North Vancouver, B.C. registered a point in each of his 12 appearances this past month, highlighted by 10 multi-point games and a five-point outing (3G-2A) February 11 against the Calgary Hitmen.

Bedard has recorded at least one point in all but three of his appearances with the Pats since November 12, 2021.

He was named WHL Player of the Week twice during the month of February.

On February 18, Bedard became the third 16-year-old WHL player to score 30 goals during a regular season this century, joining Brett Connolly (Prince George Cougars, 2008-09) and Nolan Patrick (Brandon Wheat Kings, 2014-15).

The 5-foot-9, 181-pound forward was originally selected by the Regina Pats with the first-overall pick in the 2020 WHL Draft. In 57 regular season games, Bedard has averaged 1.61 points per contest, totalling 92 points (45G-47A) over his WHL career.

Bedard and the Regina Pats are next in action Wednesday, March 2 when they visit the Brandon Wheat Kings (7:00 p.m. CT, Westoba Place).