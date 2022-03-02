MENU
March 2, 2022

Thunderbirds forward Rybinski signs entry-level contract with Washington Capitals

WHL Network

 

Seattle Thunderbirds forward Henrik Rybinski has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Washington Capitals.

Capitals senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced the signing Tuesday afternoon. The contract will take effect beginning in the 2022-23 NHL season.

Rybinski, who hails from Vancouver, B.C., has recorded a career-best 54 points (18G-36A) in 39 WHL contests with Seattle this season.

“The Capitals have signed a great prospect today,” said Thunderbirds general manager Bil La Forge. “As an organization we are so happy for Henry and the entire Rybinski family. He has put in a tremendous amount of work with our coaches and development staff over his time here and this is a direct result of the hard work of Henry and the organization.”

Rybinski was originally selected by the Florida Panthers in the fifth round of the 2019 NHL Draft.

The 20-year-old forward has amassed 165 points (47G-118A) in 225 WHL games with the Thunderbirds and Medicine Hat Tigers, after being selected by Medicine Hat in the second round of the 2016 WHL Draft.

