WHL announces return to team activities for Wheat Kings and Rockets; changes to seven WHL Regular Season games

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that the Brandon Wheat Kings and Kelowna Rockets have been cleared to resume team activities this week, in accordance with WHL COVID-19 Protocols.

Additionally, the Saskatoon Blades are unable to field a complete team due to nine players on the active roster currently on the WHL COVID-19 Protocol List. As a result, the following two (2) WHL Regular Season games have been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date:

Tuesday, January 25

Saskatoon at Medicine Hat

Wednesday, January 26

Saskatoon at Lethbridge

The WHL also announced today the rescheduling of the following three (3) WHL Regular Season games:

Wednesday, February 2

Saskatoon at Regina (originally scheduled for Saturday, January 8)

Saturday, February 12

Regina at Saskatoon (originally scheduled for Friday, January 7)

Wednesday, March 2

Victoria at Prince George (originally scheduled for Saturday, January 8)

Additionally, the WHL announced the relocation of two (2) WHL Regular Season games for the Calgary Hitmen, which will now be played at Seven Chiefs Sportsplex on Tsuut’ina Nation:

Wednesday, February 16

Moose Jaw at Calgary

Friday, February 18

Winnipeg at Calgary

The health and safety of all WHL participants is the top priority for the WHL. In order to reduce the risk of exposure to and transmission of COVID-19, the WHL requires all WHL roster players, hockey operations staff, and other team and League office personnel to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a Health Canada approved vaccine.