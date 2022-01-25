ICE netminder Hauser sets new CHL goaltending record

Winnipeg ICE goaltender Daniel Hauser has set a new CHL record for games started in a career without a regulation loss.

Dating back to his WHL debut March 15, 2021 versus the Swift Current Broncos, Hauser posted a 20-0-2-0 record in 22 career starts before suffering his first regulation loss this past Saturday in Saskatoon.

“When he joined our team last season, you could tell Daniel was a focused goaltender who wants to make himself better everyday” said Head Coach James Patrick. “His work ethic is second to none at this level and I am very proud of him and his teammates to share in this accomplishment.”

Scott Olson of the Brandon Wheat Kings previously held the WHL record, registering a 15-0-3 record through the 1977-78 and 1978-79 seasons.

The Ontario Hockey League record is currently held by Alex Nedeljkovic, who won 11 consecutive games to open the 2012-13 campaign with the Plymouth Whalers.

In 1973, Maurice Barrette of the Quebec Remparts won his opening 19 games, a mark that still stands in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Through 16 games with the ICE this season, the 18-year-old Hauser sports a 13-1-1 record, 2.18 goals against average, .913 save percentage and three shutouts.

The product of Chestermere, Alta. is currently one of 15 players on the ICE roster eligible for the 2022 NHL Draft, a group headlined by NHL Central Scouting-ranked forwards Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie.