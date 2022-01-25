Saskatoon Blades score one for Pride

Saskatoon’s home rink was rocking Saturday as the Blades hosted the top-ranked CHL team in the Winnipeg ICE. But it was not an ordinary Saturday night game for the Blades as the club debuted its first-ever Pride Night in association with Saskatoon Pride and Tourism Saskatoon to better understand the importance of inclusion and acceptance in the community.

In the lead up to Saturday’s special night in Saskatoon, the Blades put together a host of outreach and promotional efforts that included several notable residents in attendance at the game including city mayor Charlie Clark as well as CBC Sports reporter Devin Heroux, a native of Saskatoon who identifies as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

We interrupt your Friday morning to bring you an important message from Mayor @charlieclarkyxe 🔊 pic.twitter.com/RRzGC9uXXK — Saskatoon Blades (@BladesHockey) January 21, 2022

We are proud to have your support, @Devin_Heroux 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/dGlHQQ7MFR — Saskatoon Blades (@BladesHockey) January 21, 2022

Donning Pride-themed jerseys at puck drop, the Blades’ typical blue and yellow uniform was transformed to Pride colours, including the iconic hockey stick logo as well as a shoulder patch in recognition of the Saskatoon Pride Festival.

We loved everything about tonight 😎 GAME RECAP | https://t.co/OpfjuqIcTV pic.twitter.com/qf2Vweevjs — Saskatoon Blades (@BladesHockey) January 23, 2022

Hockey is for everyone. pic.twitter.com/j7n0f7CDcV — Saskatoon Blades (@BladesHockey) January 20, 2022

Extra special was that the backs of the jerseys in place of player names featured words significant to the LGBTQ+ community and Pride events, including “equality, valued, dignity, celebration, and brave”, to name a few.

Game-worn threads, anyone? 🔥 You can own your very own ➡️ https://t.co/topDd128zy pic.twitter.com/jujTZgRH7Z — Saskatoon Blades (@BladesHockey) January 24, 2022

The Blades’ limited edition, game-worn jerseys are now available in auction, with all proceeds in support of the local Pride community. The auction remains open until January 31.

Pride Night games have been a yearly tradition for several CHL teams since the Niagara IceDogs hosted the first-ever event on Oct. 13, 2016 that included unique Pride-themed uniforms that were then put up for auction in support of the non-profit You Can Play. This season, even more teams have held Pride Nights, including the QMJHL’s Sherbrooke Phoenix who hosted their first-ever Pride Night in December, as well as the Drummondville Voltigeurs, Kamloops Blazers, and Spokane Chiefs.

In support of the community, some CHL teams celebrate Pride Night with the use of Pride Tape, a multi-coloured hockey tape representing the Pride Flag. Other recognition includes Pride coloured logos and helmet decals.

Tape time feat. Jayden Wiens 🌈 pic.twitter.com/6wQV8vDZ0i — Saskatoon Blades (@BladesHockey) January 22, 2022

For fans in Spokane, local supporters could show their support for the community with the purchase of a ticket package that included a black T-shirt with the “Spokane Chiefs Hockey” moniker in Pride colours.

Later this month, Pride Night returns to the CHL with the Portland Winterhawks hosting on January 28 that includes an already sold out promotional package of a game ticket and Pride-themed Winterhawks T-shirt. Team Pride-themed shirts remain available for preorder with all funds raised supporting local Portland-area LGBTQ2SIA+ organizations.

Join us on Jan. 28 for our second annual Pride Night at the VMC as we take on the Prince George Cougars! Get this exclusive Winterhawks Pride Night t-shirt and a ticket to the game for as low as $40! DETAILS ⤵️ — Portland Winterhawks (@pdxwinterhawks) December 30, 2021

2021-22 CHL Pride Nights

Drummondville Voltigeurs – Nov. 6, 2021

Sherbrooke Phoenix – Dec. 4, 2021

Prince George Cougars – Jan. 7, 2022

Spokane Chiefs – Jan. 14, 2022

Saint John Sea Dogs – Jan. 21, 2022 (postponed to a later date)

Saskatoon Blades – Jan. 22, 2022

Peterborough Petes – Thurs., Jan. 27, 2022 (postponed to a later date)

Blainville-Boisbriand Armada – Fri., Jan. 28, 2022 (postponed to a later date)

Portland Winterhawks – Fri., Jan. 28, 2022

Kitchener Rangers – February 2022 (date TBC)

Saginaw Spirit – Wed., Feb. 2, 2022

Gatineau Olympiques – Wed., Feb. 16, 2022

Moncton Wildcats – Sun., Feb. 27, 2022

Edmonton Oil Kings – TBD

Cape Breton Eagles – TBD

Hamilton Bulldogs – TBD

Oshawa Generals – TBD