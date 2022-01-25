MENU
January 25, 2022

Saskatoon Blades score one for Pride

Casey Dulson

 

Saskatoon’s home rink was rocking Saturday as the Blades hosted the top-ranked CHL team in the Winnipeg ICE. But it was not an ordinary Saturday night game for the Blades as the club debuted its first-ever Pride Night in association with Saskatoon Pride and Tourism Saskatoon to better understand the importance of inclusion and acceptance in the community.

In the lead up to Saturday’s special night in Saskatoon, the Blades put together a host of outreach and promotional efforts that included several notable residents in attendance at the game including city mayor Charlie Clark as well as CBC Sports reporter Devin Heroux, a native of Saskatoon who identifies as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Donning Pride-themed jerseys at puck drop, the Blades’ typical blue and yellow uniform was transformed to Pride colours, including the iconic hockey stick logo as well as a shoulder patch in recognition of the Saskatoon Pride Festival.

Extra special was that the backs of the jerseys in place of player names featured words significant to the LGBTQ+ community and Pride events, including “equality, valued, dignity, celebration, and brave”, to name a few.

The Blades’ limited edition, game-worn jerseys are now available in auction, with all proceeds in support of the local Pride community. The auction remains open until January 31.

Pride Night games have been a yearly tradition for several CHL teams since the Niagara IceDogs hosted the first-ever event on Oct. 13, 2016 that included unique Pride-themed uniforms that were then put up for auction in support of the non-profit You Can Play. This season, even more teams have held Pride Nights, including the QMJHL’s Sherbrooke Phoenix who hosted their first-ever Pride Night in December, as well as the Drummondville Voltigeurs, Kamloops Blazers, and Spokane Chiefs.

In support of the community, some CHL teams celebrate Pride Night with the use of Pride Tape, a multi-coloured hockey tape representing the Pride Flag. Other recognition includes Pride coloured logos and helmet decals.

For fans in Spokane, local supporters could show their support for the community with the purchase of a ticket package that included a black T-shirt with the “Spokane Chiefs Hockey” moniker in Pride colours.

Later this month, Pride Night returns to the CHL with the Portland Winterhawks hosting on January 28 that includes an already sold out promotional package of a game ticket and Pride-themed Winterhawks T-shirt. Team Pride-themed shirts remain available for preorder with all funds raised supporting local Portland-area LGBTQ2SIA+ organizations.

2021-22 CHL Pride Nights

Drummondville Voltigeurs – Nov. 6, 2021
Sherbrooke Phoenix – Dec. 4, 2021
Prince George Cougars – Jan. 7, 2022
Spokane Chiefs – Jan. 14, 2022
Saint John Sea Dogs – Jan. 21, 2022 (postponed to a later date)
Saskatoon Blades – Jan. 22, 2022
Peterborough Petes – Thurs., Jan. 27, 2022 (postponed to a later date)
Blainville-Boisbriand Armada – Fri., Jan. 28, 2022 (postponed to a later date)
Portland Winterhawks – Fri., Jan. 28, 2022
Kitchener Rangers – February 2022 (date TBC)
Saginaw Spirit – Wed., Feb. 2, 2022
Gatineau Olympiques – Wed., Feb. 16, 2022
Moncton Wildcats – Sun., Feb. 27, 2022
Edmonton Oil Kings – TBD
Cape Breton Eagles – TBD
Hamilton Bulldogs – TBD
Oshawa Generals – TBD

