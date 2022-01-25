OHL Announces Postponed Games on January 28 & 29

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced two postponed regular season games originally scheduled for next weekend.

Due to Covid-19 protocols, the Friday, January 28 game between the host Erie Otters and visiting Hamilton Bulldogs, as well as the Saturday, January 29 game between the host Erie Otters and visiting Windsor Spitfires have been postponed.

The Erie Otters are not currently affected by Covid-19 protocol, and remain scheduled to play on Thursday, January 27 against the host Niagara IceDogs.

Due to Covid-19 protocols, the following games have been postponed:

Friday, January 28 – Hamilton Bulldogs at Erie Otters

Saturday, January 29 – Windsor Spitfires at Erie Otters

Both games will be played at a later date. The League will provide information on scheduling details upon confirmation of new dates.

For a full list of postponed and rescheduled games, visit ontariohockeyleague.com.