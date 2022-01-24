Colts’ Mack Guzda Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Mack Guzda of the Barrie Colts is the OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 2-0-0-0 with a 1.49 goals-against average and .956 save percentage.

Guzda stopped 65 of the 68 shots he faced last week, helping the Colts score home wins over divisional opponents Sudbury and North Bay. He turned aside 31 shots in Tuesday’s 4-1 win over the Wolves, registering over 57 minutes of shutout hockey after Sudbury scored an early goal. Guzda returned to the crease on Saturday against North Bay, backstopping the Colts to a 3-2 overtime win despite being outshot, making 34 saves to earn second star honours in the process. This marks the second time this season Guzda has earned OHL Goaltender of the Week recognition.

A 21-year-old native of Knoxville, Tenn., Guzda is currently tied for the League-lead in save percentage at .922, going 14-6-0-1 with a 2.62 goals-against average in 21 games between Barrie and Owen Sound. Now 9-2-0-0 since joining the Colts in mid-November, Guzda was originally Owen Sound’s second round (31st overall) pick in the 2017 OHL Priority Selection, and has played to career mark of 72-51-10-7.

Also considered for the award this week, Ottawa Senators prospect Leevi Merilainen of the Kingston Frontenacs went 2-1-0-0 with a 1.68 goals-against average, .944 save percentage and his first shutout of the season. Oshawa Generals netminder Patrick Leaver played to a 2-1-0-0 mark, making 120 saves over three games to post a 1.95 goals-against average and .952 save percentage.

2021-22 OHL Goaltenders of the Week – Regular Season:

Jan. 17 – Jan. 23: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)

Jan. 10 – Jan. 16: Mitchell Weeks (Sudbury Wolves)

Jan. 3 – Jan. 9: Nolan Lalonde (Erie Otters)

Dec. 27 – Jan. 2: Joe Ranger (Mississauga Steelheads)

Dec. 13 – Dec. 19: Owen Bennett (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 6 – Dec. 12: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)

Nov. 29 – Dec. 5: Leevi Merilainen (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 22 – Nov. 28: Tye Austin (Peterborough Petes)

Nov. 15 – Nov. 21: Ben Gaudreau (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 8 – Nov. 14: Joe Vrbetic (North Bay Battalion

Nov. 1 – Nov. 7: Roman Basran (Mississauga Steelheads)

Oct. 25 – Oct. 31: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 18 – Oct. 24: Jacob Oster (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 11 – Oct. 17: Brett Brochu (London Knights)

Oct. 4 – Oct. 10: Tucker Tynan (Niagara IceDogs)