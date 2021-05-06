WHL announces procedure for determination of 2020-21 standings

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the procedure for the determination of final standings for the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season.

As a result of Clubs playing an uneven number of games due to cancellations related to COVID-19, specifically in the B.C. Division, Central Division, and U.S. Division, points-per-game percentage will be used to determine the final 2020-21 Division Standings and overall WHL Standings.

Should there be a tie in the final standings in any Division or overall, the following WHL Regulation will be used to determine the order of final standing:

WHL Regulation – Tiebreaking Procedure

The Club having the greater points-per-game percentage shall be awarded higher position.

In the event two Clubs finish tied in total points-per-game percentage in WHL standings, the edge goes to the Club with the most victories. If that is a tie, it will go to the Club with the most points in games between the two Clubs during the regular schedule. If the two Clubs are still even, the edge goes to the Club with the highest ratio when taking goals for and subtracting goals against in regular season play. If it is still a tie, the edge will go to the Club with the highest ratio when taking goals for and subtracting goals against in games played between the two Clubs in regular schedule play. If it is still a tie, the edge will go to the Club having scored the most goals in regular schedule play. If it is still a tie, the edge will go to the Club having scored the most goals in games played between the two Clubs in regular schedule play

