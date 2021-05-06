OHL Announces Order of Selection for 2021 Under-18 Priority Selection and CHL Import Draft

Toronto, Ont. – On the heels of its first-ever OHL Priority Selection Draft Lottery held on Wednesday, the Ontario Hockey League has announced details surrounding both the 2021 OHL Under-18 Priority Selection set to take place Wednesday, June 9 at 12:00pm in addition to the 2021 CHL Import Draft slated for Wednesday, June 30.

The OHL facilitated a U18 Priority Selection Draft Lottery to determine the order of selection, with each of the League’s 20 member teams having an equal opportunity to draw the first overall pick. Results were determined by a computerized random number generator, with the lottery process overseen by Mr. Robert Bayne, partner with the law firm Filion Wakely Thorup Angeletti LLP.

Lottery results determined that the London Knights will be selecting first overall in the 2021 OHL U18 Priority Selection, followed by the Saginaw Spirit with the second overall pick and the Soo Greyhounds with the third choice.

Established in 2017, the OHL U18 Priority Selection is a two-round process save and except for the allowance for an additional selection by a team in the third round if they’ve chosen a goaltender with one of their first two selections. Players eligible to be selected are those 2003 or 2004-born U18 AAA players not currently on a CHL member team protected list who were registered within the OHF, HNO or HEO during the 2020-21 playing season. This year’s selection will be structured in a serpentine arrangement, with the order of selection in the second round in inverse order from that of the first. If a third round is required, it will be in inverse order of the second round.

The 2021 OHL U18 Priority Selection will be streamed live on the OHL’s YouTube channel, with further coverage across the League’s social media platforms and website when proceedings get underway on Wednesday, June 9 at 12:00pm.

Additionally, the Ontario Hockey League is designated to select third among the Canadian Hockey League’s three regional leagues in the 2021 CHL Import Draft on Wednesday, June 30.

OHL member teams will select in inverse order from lottery results drawn to determine the order of selection for the 2021 OHL Priority Selection, with the Barrie Colts leading the way followed by the Soo Greyhounds and Kitchener Rangers.

As with the OHL Priority Selection and U18 Priority Selection, OHL member teams will make their selections in a serpentine arrangement for the 2021 CHL Import Draft, with the OHL order of selection in the first round being reversed to begin Round 2.

The Barrie Colts made the most of their last opportunity to lead the OHL at the CHL Import Draft, selecting eventual OHL Rookie of the Year Andrei Svechnikov with the first overall pick in 2017. The North Bay Battalion selected Russian forward Matvei Petrov with the top pick in last year’s CHL Import Draft.

Held annually since 1992, the CHL Import Draft sees Canadian Hockey League teams draw from talent across the globe in a two-round process held live online at CHL.ca.

2021 OHL U18 Priority Selection First Round Order of Selection:

1. London Knights

2. Saginaw Spirit

3. Soo Greyhounds

4. Guelph Storm

5. Flint Firebirds

6. Sudbury Wolves

7. Hamilton Bulldogs

8. Barrie Colts

9. Sarnia Sting

10. North Bay Battalion

11. Owen Sound Attack

12. Kitchener Rangers

13. Peterborough Petes

14. Kingston Frontenacs

15. Ottawa 67’s

16. Erie Otters

17. Windsor Spitfires

18. Oshawa Generals

19. Mississauga Steelheads

20. Niagara IceDogs

OHL Order of Selection for the 2021 CHL Impor t Draft:

Designated CHL Import Draft first round draft slot in brackets

1. Barrie Colts (3)

2. Soo Greyhounds (6)

3. Kitchener Rangers (9)

4. London Knights (12)

5. Saginaw Spirit (15)

6. Niagara IceDogs (18)

7. Hamilton Bulldogs (21)

8. Sarnia Sting (24)

9. Ottawa 67’s (27)

10. North Bay Battalion (30)

11. Erie Otters (33)

12. Mississauga Steelheads (36)

13. Owen Sound Attack (39)

14. Flint Firebirds (42)

15. Peterborough Petes (45)

16. Kingston Frontenacs (48)

17. Windsor Spitfires (51)

18. Guelph Storm (54)

19. Oshawa Generals (57)

20. Sudbury Wolves (60)