2021 QMJHL Entry Draft Lottery date and probabilities unveiled

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League will hold the lottery for the 2021 QMJHL Entry Draft presented by Fenplast on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 3:30 PM (ET) / 4:30 PM (AT) on the league’s official Facebook pages. The draw will determine the order of the first five selections of the 2021 Entry Draft that will take place on the league’s YouTube channel on Friday, June 25, 2021.

The lottery will be supervised by an independent third party. The probabilities of winning the draw are based on a team’s final position in the regular season’s overall standings:

18th position – Baie-Comeau – 9 balls – 43%

17th position – Cape Breton – 6 balls – 28%

16th position – Sherbrooke – 3 balls – 14%

15th position – Quebec City (from Rimouski) – 2 balls – 10%

14th position – Halifax (from Moncton) – 1 ball – 5%

Once a team has been drawn, it is removed from the process. This process is repeated following each draw. However, if the Baie-Comeau Drakkar are not drawn first or second, they will automatically be awarded the third overall selection. Moreover, the Cape Breton Eagles cannot pick later than fourth overall due to their seventeenth-place finish.

The 2021 QMJHL Entry Draft will be held virtually on June 25-26, 2021. The first round will take place on June 25 while rounds 2-14 and the American Draft will be held the next day. Once again this year, Fenplast will be the presenting sponsor of the event.