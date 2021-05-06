Warriors captain Hunt signs entry-level contract with Wild

Moose Jaw Warriors captain Daemon Hunt has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Minnesota Wild.

The product of Brandon, Manitoba was selected by the Wild in the third round (65th overall) in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

The 6-foot-1, 198-pound defenceman was Moose Jaw’s first round pick (15th overall) in the 2017 WHL Draft. Hunt registered an assist in his Western Hockey League debut and has gone on to record 55 points (16-39–55) in 123 regular season and playoff games, all with the Warriors.

This season, Hunt tallied 18 points (8-10–18) in 23 games with Moose Jaw, finishing second on the team in scoring. His eight goals place him second among WHL defencemen this season. He was named Warriors captain prior to the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

Some more signings! ✍ The #mnwild has signed defensemen Daemon Hunt (@DaemonHunt22) and Ryan O’Rourke to three-year, entry-level contracts starting with the 2021-22 season. 🗞 » https://t.co/VHgU1sA2u1 pic.twitter.com/cIGdImyMCr — x – Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) May 6, 2021

Hunt, who celebrates his 19th birthday May 15th, also appeared in three games with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League this past February.

Hunt has represented Canada on several occasions, appearing at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in 2018, as well as the 2019 IIHF World Under-18 Championship and Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2019.