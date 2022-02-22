Weekend Wrap-up: 5 top moments from across the CHL

Welcome to another edition of Weekend Wrap-up where each week we break down some of the top moments from across the CHL:

Robert, Verreault lead Oceanic to victory over Phoenix on national TV

For the first time this season, the CHL on TSN headed to the QMJHL for a matchup between the Rimouski Oceanic and the nationally ranked Sherbrooke Phoenix. The Phoenix entered Friday’s matchup as the winner of all four previous games, all of which were decided by one goal, and Friday’s contest was no different.

In the latest meetup, the first frame was scoreless, largely in part due to the superb play of Oceanic rookie netminder Gabriel Robert who faced 13 shots in the period and made incredible stops one after another. In the second period, the Oceanic broke the deadlock as hometown centre Luka Verreault gave the home side a 1-0 lead. A minute later, Verreault was again doing his magic as he assisted on a goal by 17-year-old centre Jacob Mathieu. In the final frame, Robert continued his dominance after facing 14 shots in the period, allowing a lone goal to 2003-born centre Milo Roelens who scored his fifth goal of the season with 44 seconds remaining. On the season, Sherbrooke is one of three QMJHL teams yet to be shutout. With the victory, it marked the Oceanic’s first win over the Phoenix since November 2019.

Blazers honour Sopotyk, Spitfires remember Renaud

It was an emotional Friday night for the Kamloops Blazers as they honoured Kyrell Sopotyk before puck drop against the Everett Silvertips. The 20-year-old forward played two seasons for the Blazers. In January 2021, he became paralyzed following a snowboarding accident at his home in Saskatchewan. In his honour, the Blazers sported special warm-up jerseys with Sopotyk’s name and his No. 12 on the back in tribute. Before dropping the ceremonial puck, Sopotyk was taken around the ice with the help of his former teammates, saluting the Blazers’ fans for their support over the last two years.

In the OHL, the Windsor Spitfires also had an emotional Friday night as they remembered their former captain, Mickey Renaud, on the anniversary of his death. The 19-year-old died on Feb. 18, 2008 at his home in Tecumseh, Ont., from a heart condition. Each year, the Spitfires host the Mickey Renaud Game in tribute of their ‘Forever’ captain. Retiring his No. 19 before the 2008-09 OHL season, Renaud has a memorial dedicated to him at the Spitfires’ home rink. Additionally, each year, the Sutherland Global Services Mickey Renaud Memorial Scholarship is awarded to one male and one female student-athlete who showcases their passion for learning in the classroom and their respective sport. The OHL also pays tribute to Renaud with the Mickey Renaud Captain’s Trophy, presented annually to the captain who best demonstrates dedication to his community as well as leadership on and off the ice.

Remembering #18 Coinciding with the 14th anniversary of the passing of former captain Mickey Renaud, @SpitsHockey also honoured their billet families to kick-off Family Day weekend prior to puckdrop 🎥 pic.twitter.com/mD3XrH3WH1 — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) February 19, 2022

NHL first rounders Guenther, Olausson shine in weekend action

A four-goal night is an impressive feat, but having two players do it over the same weekend is extraordinary. Starting in Oshawa, Friday night saw Colorado Avalanche 2021 first-round selection Oskar Olausson net four goals for the Generals in an 8-7 final versus Niagara. The 19-year-old Swede recorded all four tallies in a 12-minute span in the third period, becoming the first Generals player to score four times in a game since Cole Cassels did so in 2013. As for Olausson, the skilled winger has been on an offensive tear as of late, with his latest accomplishment coming on the heels of a hat-trick versus Peterborough last Sunday.

Joining the Generals in January, Olausson has recorded 11 goals and one assist since his arrival in Oshawa. The dynamic forward has notched 23 goals and 14 assists for 37 points through 40 appearances this season.

In Edmonton on Saturday night, Arizona Coyotes 2021 first-round selection Dylan Guenther dazzled for the Oil Kings in their matchup against Saskatoon, responsible for four goals in the 9-1 victory. The hometown native scored twice in the first period and then once in each of the final two periods. Guenther’s hat-trick goal in the second frame was the play of the night as he pulled off the Michigan goal, lifting the puck into the net. On the season, the budding forward leads all Oil Kings in goals (32) and points (61). His four-goal performance was the first of his WHL career and third hat-trick of the season. On a hot streak since the end of January, Guenther’s four-goal performance was his third four-point night in the last 14 days as he also had a hat-trick and an assist against Lethbridge earlier in the month.

Another weekend of hatties

It was another busy weekend for hat-tricks across the CHL.

Starting in Halifax on Friday, fueling the Memorial Cup presented by Kia host Saint John Sea Dogs to a 3-2 win over the Mooseheads was a three-goal performance from 2001-born centre and Ottawa Senators 2020 second-round pick Philippe Daoust. The play-making center recorded a goal in the second frame and two more in the third period to net his first career hat-trick. Joining Saint John at the start of February after appearing in 15 games with the AHL’s Belleville Senators, Daoust has provided valuable secondary scoring for the Sea Dogs, tallying six goals and four assists for 10 points through eight games.

Heading to Sherbrooke, 17-year-old winger Ethan Gauthier, the first-overall selection from the 2021 QMJHL Entry Draft, recorded the first hat-trick of his bright career in a 4-0 win over Quebec. He is the second-youngest player in team history to record a hat-trick joining the company of Anderson Macdonald, who at 16 recorded three in his rookie campaign. Elsewhere, Mooseheads forward Evan Boucher continues his impressive start to his QMJHL career as he recorded his first career hat-trick. In all, Boucher has collected points in six of his seven outings this season, including a pair of two-goal performances. The budding winger has nine goals and three assists for 12 points to start his QMJHL career. Lastly, Chicoutimi Sagueneens winger Matej Kaslik capped off his second hat-trick of the season in fashion as he scored the game-winning goal in overtime against Rimouski.

Elsewhere, Friday was a special night for a trio of WHL players who recorded hat-tricks, starting in Portland where Robbie Fromm-Delorme became the third Winterhawks player to score a hat-trick in February. Fromm-Delorme tallied all three goals in the final period in a 6-2 win over Tri-City. The 2002-born winger accomplished the hat-trick in his second game back after returning from injury.

In Lethbridge, Brandon Wheat Kings rookie centre Nate Danielson picked up his first three-goal night in a 5-2 win. The 17-year-old became the youngest Wheat Kings forward to record a hat-trick since Jesse Gabrielle pulled off the feat in 2014. The native of Red Deer is already making his case to hear his name called early in the 2023 NHL Draft as he ranks amongst the leaders in all three major scoring categories for rookies with 17 goals and 24 assists for 41 points in 40 contests.

In Swift Current, Broncos rookie centre Mathew Ward continued his dominant season as he notched his first career hat-trick along with an assist in a decisive 7-2 win over Medicine Hat. The talented forward has had much success against the Tigers this season as he has tallied six goals and six assists in five games. The 18-year-old Kamloops, B.C., native is fourth in both rookie assists (28) and points (46). Ward ranks 144th in NHL Central Scouting’s midterm assessment.

In the OHL, North Bay Battalion overage winger Kyle McDonald returned to his hometown of Ottawa and put on a show in front of his family and friends as he notched his first career hat-trick in a 6-2 defeat over the 67’s on Sunday. McDonald is in the midst of his best season with 25 goals and 16 assists. With McDonald, North Bay is ready to make a run in the OHL playoffs.

Mathew Ward caps the night off in style as he notches his first career WHL hat trick!🎩🎩🎩@SCBroncos | #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/nOszfjdKrG — The WHL (@TheWHL) February 19, 2022

CHL Family Day

It was a late Christmas gift for CHL fans as they got a free day of CHL TV in honour of Family Day, with 17 exciting games available from coast to coast on Monday.

The action started in Halifax as the Mooseheads beat their Atlantic rival Moncton Wildcats 5-3. Philadelphia Flyers prospect and Mooseheads captain Elliot Desnoyers was the star of the game, picking up a goal and two assists. Elsewhere in the QMJHL, the Acadie-Bathurst Titan stunned the Charlottetown Islanders 5-4 in overtime. It was the Islanders’ first loss since December 10, where the same Titan played to a 5-0 victory. For the Titan, 2001-born winger Felix Lafrance got the game-winning goal in the extra frame on Monday, marking his 28th of the campaign and putting him third in QMJHL goal scoring. Lafrance is also second in QMJHL point production with 62 on the season. In all, he has recorded points in six of his last seven outings, including a five-point performance last Thursday against Victoriaville. For his efforts, Lafrance was honoured as the QMJHL Player of the Week.

In the OHL, there were nine games on the schedule, including the Flint Firebirds taking on the Sarnia Sting. The Firebirds have been one of the hottest teams in the OHL in the last month with a nine-game point streak that has led them to the top spot in the OHL’s Western Conference with a 29-14-1-3 showing. On Monday, they triumphed to victory with a 7-3 win. The star of the game for the Firebirds was alternate captain Ethan Keppen, who netted two goals in the victory.

In the WHL, Family Day offered up a possible preview of the WHL’s Eastern Conference Final between the Winnipeg ICE and Edmonton Oil Kings, the top-two ranked teams in the conference. In the end, the Oil Kings stormed back from an early two-goal deficit to prevail with a 6-3 win. With the victory, Edmonton has won its last six and holds an eight-point lead atop the conference with a record of 36-11-2-1. Against the ICE, Florida Panthers prospect Justin Sourdif played the hero as he notched two goals and an assist. Elsewhere, the Kamloops Blazers became the second WHL team to clinch a postseason berth as they came away with a 4-3 shootout victory over Everett led by a 40-save performance by 18-year-old netminder Dylan Ernst.