CHL Team of the Week (Feb. 14-20)

The Canadian Hockey League announced today the 14th edition of the CHL Team of the Week for the 2021-22 regular season based on individual performances from February 14-20.

Leading the forward ranks is Dallas Stars 2020 fourth-round selection Antonio Stranges of the London Knights who wrapped up the week with eight points counting five goals and three assists in a trio of contests. Facing the Soo on Friday, the budding left-wing matched a season high of four points in an 8-5 victory that saw him claim second-star honours. For his efforts, Stranges was named the OHL Player of the Week. On the season, the 20-year-old Michigan native sits third in team scoring with 48 points in 36 games.

Also up front is Ottawa Senators 2020 first-round pick Ridly Greig of the Brandon Wheat Kings who shined with two goals and six assists for eight points in four contests. Riding a five-game point streak, that stretch includes Friday’s 5-2 road win over Lethbridge that saw the talented centre put up three assists and earn first-star recognition. Greig was later honoured as the WHL Player of the Week. A 19-year-old native of Lethbridge, Alta., Greig leads the Wheat Kings in scoring with 50 points in 32 contests.

Rounding out the forward group is Acadie-Bathurst Titan overage right-wing Felix Lafrance who collected three goals and four assists for seven points in a pair of outings. Facing Victoriaville on Thursday, Lafrance notched his second five-point night of the season en route to a 7-1 win and first-star honours. The Saint-Eustache, Que., native was later recognized as the QMJHL Player of the Week. On the season, Lafrance sits tied for top spot in QMJHL scoring with 62 points in 33 appearances.

On the blue line, 17-year-old rearguard Isaac Menard of the Shawinigan Cataractes registered one goal and six assists for seven points in three games, including a season high of four points coming in Saturday’s 7-0 road win in Rouyn-Noranda that saw him named the game’s third star. A third-round selection from the 2020 QMJHL Entry Draft, the Trois-Rivieres, Que., native is competing in his second season with the Cataractes in which he paces all team defencemen with 27 points in 38 games.

Also on the back end is Tampa Bay Lightning 2020 third-round selection Jack Thompson of the Soo Greyhounds who impressed with four goals and one assist for five points in a trio of contests, highlighted by back-to-back two-goal showings coming against London and Owen Sound. A 19-year-old native of Courtice, Ont., Thompson sits second among all Greyhounds defencemen with 34 points in 44 games.

Between the pipes, recently signed Florida Panthers prospect Mack Guzda of the Barrie Colts came away with the victory in three appearances in which he combined for a 1.33 goals-against average and .955 save percentage. In all, Guzda’s week was highlighted by Friday’s 33-save effort coming in a 3-1 road win versus top-seeded Mississauga. For his efforts, the 21-year-old native of Tennessee was named the OHL Goaltender of the Week. On the season, Guzda owns a record of 19-11-1-1 alongside a 2.70 goals-against average and .915 save percentage.