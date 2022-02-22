From the Point: Frontenacs centre Shane Wright

Kingston Frontenacs centre Shane Wright joined Junior Hockey Magazine to discuss the upcoming Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, his ranking ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft, as well as which NHL star he likens his playing style to:

Junior Hockey Magazine: How important for you was it to see the Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game back on the schedule?

Shane Wright: It’s super important. Each year for CHL players, it is something you look forward to playing in and competing in. It is a great test to put yourself up against the best NHL Draft eligible players in the CHL. I am super happy that it is back on and I am really looking forward to competing in it.

JHM: How do you expect the motivation of players will affect what we see on the ice?

SW: You want to put on a show, make sure you are playing hard, and showing off to the scouts. You want to make sure that you are showcasing yourself and your skills. You want to be the best player out there. You want to make sure you are making a difference and making a name for yourself. It will definitely be very competitive and should be a lot of fun as well.

JHM: How are you feeling about your game right now?

SW: I am definitely feeling really good right now with my play. I am getting more confident with myself. Overall, I think I am playing more relaxed and not putting as much pressure on myself. I am just going out there and playing hockey and having fun doing what I do best. The team is rolling right now, so I am feeling pretty good and hopefully we can keep this going in the future.

JHM: Take us through your highlight reel goal against Oshawa.

SW: (Martin) Chromiak was in the corner and he threw the puck to the net. I was going toward the net, hoping the puck would get through. It kind of deflected into the corner and I saw the goalie off the post a little bit. I saw I had an opening there. I was trying to throw it out in front to see if I could bank it off him or create a scoring chance or a battle in front of the net, but luckily enough it went off his skate and into the back of the net.

JHM: Are goals like this good for the game? As a spectator, it looks like a lot of fun.

SW: I think it is really good for the game. People are finding different ways to be creative, different ways to make plays and opportunities and to create offense. I think it is great for the game. Being creative and thinking of new ways to score goals or make plays is really good for the game. It expands what you can do and how creative everyone can be. I think it is good for the game, and hopefully people can keep being creative in making plays like that.

JHM: How important is it for you to hang on to your first-overall status?

SW: I think it is super important. I think it is something I have still earned and positioned throughout the year. My play throughout the year has shown me to be in that spot. Right now, I need to keep up my play and what I am doing. I think I will be fine. I think I deserve to have that honour right now. The draft is still a long way away and there is a lot of time between now and then, but I am confident with myself and that that is the place I deserve to be.

JHM: What NHL player would you compare yourself to?

SW: I like Patrice Bergeron a lot. I think he is a player who does everything right. He is somebody I like to model myself after in the way that we play. The way I play the game is pretty similar to the way he plays the game, being a 200-foot player who can be responsible in all situations, can score goals, and make plays. His defensive game is really what sets him apart from all of the other players. He is a player I really like looking up to and somebody I love watching as well.

JHM: How much has your game changed since this time last year?

SW: I think I have matured and grown a lot as a player. I have gotten more confident in myself and in the way I play. That growth and maturity and getting older has helped with my 200-foot game and in growing into myself as a strong player who does everything right and can play in all situations. I am definitely happy with my progression so far and hopefully it can keep up in the future as well.

JHM: What is the vibe like in the locker room when fans from coast to coast have a chance to watch your team play?

SW: The boys are always pretty fired up for those national television games. They are ones you don’t have any issue getting up for. We are always pretty pumped up to play in those games. They are super fun and a great time competing.

JHM: What is your relationship like with Connor Bedard?

SW: I am lucky enough to call him a pretty good friend. I played with him at the U18s and then a little bit at the World Juniors back in December. We all know he is such a special player. What he is doing right now in the WHL and the type of player he is at such a young age is incredible. He is the most humble player I have ever met. He is always modest and thinking about others first. His game speaks for itself. He is a special player and he is going to be an unbelievable player in the future as well.

JHM: How excited would you be to have another chance to represent Canada at a rescheduled World Juniors?

SW: I would definitely be super excited. It was not the way we wanted it to end with it getting shut down half way through. Having the opportunity to finish out the tournament would be another incredible honour and something that I would really look forward to playing in.