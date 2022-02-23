MENU
February 23, 2022

Warriors netminder Tetachuk named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Moose Jaw Warriors goaltender Carl Tetachuk has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending February 20, 2022.

The 21-year-old posted a 1-0-0-1 record this past week in a pair of road contests, along with a 0.96 goals-against average, .966 save percentage and one shutout.

The product of Lethbridge, Alta. started his week by recording a shutout in his hometown Wednesday, February 15, stopping all 33 shots he faced over 65 minutes of game play in a 1-0 shootout setback versus the Lethbridge Hurricanes. He was named the game’s second star.

Tetachuk then turned aside 23 of 25 shots Saturday, February 19 in a 4-2 victory over the Prince Albert Raiders, improving his 2021-22 record to 22-10-3-2 in the process.

The 6-foot-0, 169-pound puck-stopper was originally signed by the Lethbridge Hurricanes in 2018 and was acquired via trade by Moose Jaw in June of 2021. In 134 career WHL regular season appearances with the Hurricanes and Warriors, Tetachuk holds a 72-38-8-8 record, a 2.98 goals-against average, .905 save percentage and six shutouts.

Tetachuk and the Moose Jaw Warriors are scheduled to return to action Friday, February 25 when they play host to the Swift Current Broncos (7:00 p.m. CT, Mosaic Place).

