Bulldogs and Generals to Meet in Outdoor Showcase at Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field on March 14

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League and the Hamilton Bulldogs Hockey Club today announced that the Bulldogs will play host to the Oshawa Generals in an Outdoor Showcase at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton on Monday, March 14 at 7:00pm, a game that was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 12.

Hitting the ice the day following an NHL Heritage Classic Game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres at Tim Hortons Field, the Bulldogs and Generals will meet in the fourth-ever outdoor matchup in OHL history, and the first to be played in Ontario between two OHL clubs.

“It’s always an exciting opportunity to be able to take the Ontario Hockey League outdoors,” said OHL Commissioner David Branch. “The League is grateful to both the National Hockey League, as well as the Bulldogs franchise led by Owner Michael Andlauer for the extensive amount of time and effort that goes into an event of this magnitude.”

Currently leading the East Division with a 29-11-2-2 record, the Bulldogs continue a tremendous tradition of hockey in Hamilton that recently included a J. Ross Robertson Cup championship in 2018. The Steel City produced the 1976 Memorial Cup champion Hamilton Fincups, a franchise that followed earlier major junior teams in the city including the Hamilton Tiger Cubs and Red Wings, who won a Memorial Cup championship in 1962.

A franchise with deep roots, the Oshawa Generals have won an OHL record 13 J. Ross Robertson Cup titles along with five Memorial Cup championships over the course of their history. The Generals currently hold down the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference with a 24-17-1-4 record.

Opened in 2014, Tim Hortons Field is home to the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats and seats a capacity of 23,218 spectators.

“I’m thrilled for our players, staff and fans to get to experience this once in a lifetime type of event,” said Bulldogs Owner Michael Andlauer. “This Outdoor Showcase presents a wonderful opportunity to once again bring our community together through our Hamilton Bulldogs.”

The upcoming game between Hamilton and Oshawa follows three past outdoor matchups in OHL history. The Ottawa 67’s celebrated their 50th anniversary season, playing the QMJHL’s Gatineau Olympiques outdoors on December 17, 2017 at Landsdowne Park. The OHL’s first-ever set of outdoor matchups came back on December 29, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan as the Windsor Spitfires faced the Saginaw Spirit and the London Knights took on the Plymouth Whalers at Comerica Park. The London and Plymouth matchup set a CHL attendance record of 26,384.

For ticket information, visit hamiltonbulldogs.com or call the Bulldogs box office at 905-529-8500.