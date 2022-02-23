Senators prospect Greig named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Brandon Wheat Kings captain Ridly Greig has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending February 20, 2022.

The Ottawa Senators prospect registered eight points (2G-6A) and two game-winning goals in four appearances this past week, helping the Wheat Kings to a quartet of road victories over a span of five days.

The product of Lethbridge, Alta. started his week with a two-point effort Tuesday, February 15, scoring the overtime winner in a 3-2 Wheat Kings victory over the Swift Current Broncos.

Greig added an assist, also winning 17 of 23 faceoffs in Brandon’s 4-1 victory at Medicine Hat Wednesday, February 16.

He then chipped in with three helpers as the Wheat Kings upended his hometown Lethbridge Hurricanes 5-2 two nights later.

On Saturday, February 19, Greig recorded his fifth multi-point game of the month, again tallying the game-winning goal as Brandon posted a 2-1 victory at Swift Current.

The 19-year-old was named first star in three of his four appearances this past week.

Greig was selected by the Ottawa Senators in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft and signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the NHL Club in December of 2020.

He was originally selected by the Wheat Kings with the eighth-overall pick in the 2017 WHL Draft. In 17 career WHL regular season appearances, all with Brandon, he has registered 178 points (73G-105A).

Greig and the Brandon Wheat Kings will return to home ice Wednesday, February 23 when they host the Saskatoon Blades (7:00 p.m. CT, Westoba Place).