Videotron Team of the Week | 2021-2022 | Week 5

Here are the QMJHL players who earned their spot on the Videotron Team of the Week for the period ranging from October 25 to 31, 2021.

_

FORWARDS:

Xavier SIMONEAU | Islanders | Charlottetown | 3GP-2G-4A, +1

Xavier BOURGAULT | Cataractes | Shawinigan | 3GP-3G-7A, +5

Olivier NADEAU | Cataractes | Shawinigan | 2GP-4G-3A, +2

DEFENSEMEN:

Michaël PELLERIN | Saguenéens | Chicoutimi | 3GP-2G-2A, +2

Zachary CARDINAL | Huskies | Rouyn-Noranda | 3GP-1G-2A, +3

GOALTENDER:

Ivan ZHIGALOV | Phœnix | Sherbrooke | 2-0-0-0, 0.947%, 1.50

_

2021-2022 Videotron Team of the Week:

Week 1 | Sep. 30 – Oct. 3, 2021

Week 2 | Oct. 4 – Oct. 10, 2021

Week 3 | Oct. 11 – Oct. 17, 2021

Week 4 | Oct. 18 – Oct. 24, 2021

Week 5 | Oct. 25 – Oct. 31, 2021