QMJHL Players of the Month | October 2021

FORWARD OF THE MONTH

Xavier Bourgault – Shawinigan Cataractes – 12GP, 10G, 14A, 24PTS

As the Shawinigan Cataractes maintain their position as one of the top teams in the QMJHL, Xavier Bourgault continues to run rampant through all opponents. The 19-year-old from L’Islet, Quebec found the back of the net in seven of 12 games while posting eight multi-point efforts. The fourth-year veteran ended October on a high note, with a five-point outing in a victory over Blainville-Boisbriand on the 30th.

Currently the league’s leading scorer, Bourgault has taken both himself and the Cataractes to a new level since being drafted 22nd overall by the Edmonton Oilers at the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Honorable Mention

Xavier Simoneau – Charlottetown Islanders – 10GP, 6G, 13A, 19PTS

After spending four seasons with the Voltigeurs, Xavier Simoneau has settled in nicely by finding the scoresheet in nine of his first ten games with the Islanders. Seven of those games were multi-point affairs. No wonder the 2021 Montreal Canadiens draftee currently sits tied for third in the QMJHL scoring derby.

DEFENSEMAN OF THE MONTH

Miguel Tourigny – Blainville-Boisbriand Armada – 13GP, 8G, 9A, 17PTS

With the Armada sitting among the top offensive clubs in the league, Miguel Tourigny can be credited as one of the primary catalysts for the club’s strong start, leading his squad in both goals and points. The 19-year-old form Victoriaville, Quebec has already posted four three-point games and a pair of multi-goal outings. The fourth-year veteran’s highlight happened on the 30th, when he notched his second career hat trick.

Tourigny, who earned a free agent invitation to NHL training camp with the Anaheim Ducks this fall, currently leads all rearguards in scoring.

Honorable Mention

Lukas Cormier – Charlottetown Islanders – 13GP, 7G, 7A, 14PTS

Last season’s top scoring defenseman, Lukas Cormier remains a force on the Islanders back end. The 2020 Vegas Golden Knights draft pick went on a tear mid-month, reeling off four multi-point contests including a four-point night on the 24th to tie a career high.

GOALTENDER OF THE MONTH

Remi Poirier – Gatineau Olympiques – 3-2-0-2, 2.11 GAA, .928 SV%

The work of veteran netminder Remi Poirier has been the difference on most nights for the up-and-coming Gatineau squad so far this season. The 20-year-old from Granby, Quebec finds himself sitting second in the league in goals against average and first in save percentage. The fourth-year veteran has allowed two goals or fewer in six of his first seven starts, while posting a save percentage of .930% or better in each of those outings.

A sixth-round selection of the Dallas Stars in 2020, Poirier has posted victories in three of his last four outings for an Olympiques team that boasts the second-fewest goals against in the “Q”.

Honorable Mention

Antoine Coulombe – Shawinigan Cataractes – 5-1-0-2, 2.33 GAA, .917 SV%, 1 SO

Antoine Coulombe has been stonewalling Shawinigan’s opponents. The Montmagny, Quebec native enters November with five straight victories, allowing no more than one goal in four of those outings including a 17-save shutout of the Islanders and a 39-save clinic against the Remparts.

ROOKIE OF THE MONTH

David Spacek – Sherbrooke Phoenix – 11GP, 3G, 9A, 12PTS

The Sherbrooke Phoenix has made a charge to the top of the standings and one of the key contributors has been defenseman David Spacek. The 18-year-old from Columbus, Ohio has gone on a tear as of late, with points eight of his past nine games and an even or better +/- rating in all but one game he’s played in. Included in this strong start was a pair of three-point contests against Baie-Comeau and Shawinigan on the 10th and 15th, respectively.

Spacek was a second-round selection of the Phoenix at the 2021 CHL Import Draft. A Czech national, he has represented his home nation at various events, including the IIHF’s U-17 and U-18 tournaments.

Honorable Mention

Tyler Peddle – Drummondville Voltigeurs – 12GP, 8G, 2A, 10PTS

Peddle was selected second overall by the Voltigeurs in last summer’s QMJHL Draft. One month into his major junior career, the 16-year-old has delivered as promised, leading all freshmen in goals. The Antigonish, Nova Scotia product impressed by starting the season with six snipes in his first four outings.