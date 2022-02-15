MENU
CHL TV ALL-ACCESS SEASON PASSES NOW AVAILABLE
February 15, 2022

Videotron Team of the Week | 2021-2022 | Week 14

QMJHL

 

Here are the QMJHL players who earned their spot on the Videotron Team of the Week for the period ranging from February 7 to 13, 2022.

_

FORWARDS:

DEFENSEMEN:

GOALTENDER:

Équipe de la semaine-Semaine 14

_

2021-2022 Videotron Team of the Week:

Week 1 | Sep. 30 – Oct. 3, 2021
Week 2 | Oct. 4 – Oct. 10, 2021
Week 3 | Oct. 11 – Oct. 17, 2021
Week 4 | Oct. 18 – Oct. 24, 2021
Week 5 | Oct. 25 – Oct. 31, 2021
Week 6 | Nov. 1 – Nov. 7, 2021
Week 7 | Nov. 8 – Nov. 14, 2021
Week 8 | Nov. 15 – Nov. 21, 2021
Week 9 | Nov. 22 – Nov. 28, 2021
Week 10 | Nov. 29 – Dec. 5, 2021
Week 11 | Dec. 6 – Dec. 12, 2021
Week 12 | Dec. 13 – Dec. 19, 2021
Week 13 | Feb. 4 – Feb. 6, 2022
Week 14 | Feb. 7 – Feb. 13, 2022

More News
40 players selected for 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game
7 hours ago
0:15
Celebrate Family Day with the CHL TV Freeview Pass
1 day ago
Black Heritage Month recognized across Canadian Hockey League
2 weeks ago
CHL TV Game of the Week presented by Kubota | 3 Reasons to Watch – IceDogs vs. Otters
1 hour ago
OHL Announces Postponements and Rescheduled Game
10 hours ago
Records within reach for some players in second half of the season
10 hours ago
QMJHL Player of the Week | William Dufour (February 14, 2022)
10 hours ago
Rangers' Pavel Cajan Named OHL Goaltender of the Week
10 hours ago