Records within reach for some players in second half of the season

Fans across the QMJHL have been ecstatic since the league’s action resumed back on February 4.

Not only will the battle in the standings be fierce during the second half of the season, but by taking a closer look at some of the statistics, we’ve realized that certain records could be broken before the end of the regular season calendar.

Here are a few of the most notable ones.

Most points by a Charlottetown Islanders player (Franchise/Season)

Islanders centerman Xavier Simoneau has been amazing this year with 55 points in 28 games so far. If he continues on that pace, he could surpass the 130-point mark and shatter the franchise record of 110 points that belongs to Ben Duffy, who set it in 2012-13.

Most points by a Charlottetown Islanders defenseman (Franchise/Season)

Sticking with the Islanders, go-to d-man Lukas Cormier continues to build on last season’s offensive outburst. In 30 games this year, the quarterback has racked up 42 points. That makes him a menace to surpass Marc-André Gragnani’s 71-point record, which was established in 2005-06. At this pace, the native of Sainte-Marie-de-Kent, N.B., could flirt with the 100-point mark when May comes around.

Best goals against average of a Gatineau Olympiques goaltender (Franchise/Season)

20-year-old veteran netminder Rémi Poirier seems to be taking advantage of his experience in the QMJHL to shine in the spotlight this season. He is red-hot in front of his net, which is obvious when you look at his current goals-against average of 2.40. The one who holds the current record for the best GAA in a season for a Gatineau goalkeeper is Mathieu Bellemare, who established the mark in 2015-16 with a GAA of 2.43. There is no doubt that the record could be broken over the next few months.

Most points by a Saint John Sea Dogs player (Franchise/Season)

Right-winger William Dufour, a New York Islanders draft pick, is proving that they made the right decision by selecting him in the 2020 Entry Draft. The forward leads the QMJHL in scoring with 58 points in 33 games and could rack up close to 120 points by season’s end if he maintains his current pace. That means the Quebec City native could surpass Jonathan Huberdeau’s franchise record of 105 points that was set in 2010-11.

Most points by a Sherbrooke Phœnix player (Franchise/Season)

Joshua Roy drew rave reviews when he attended the Montreal Canadiens training camp last fall, and his confidence seems to be at an all-time high since then. His 58 points in 31 games make him a serious threat to set the new franchise mark, outdoing Félix Robert’s previous record of 92 points that was achieved during the 2019-20 season. Roy is on pace to pick up more than 125 points before the end of the campaign.