QMJHL Player of the Week | William Dufour (February 14, 2022)

The latest QMJHL Player of the Week is Saint John Sea Dogs winger William Dufour. In three games, the 20-year-old from Quebec City, Quebec scored three times and added five assists as the Sea Dogs went 2-1-0-0 on a road trip through Eastern Quebec.

On Tuesday evening in Baie-Comeau, Dufour put up a game to remember, scoring twice and adding three assists, including a helper on the eventual game-winner in the Sea Dogs’ 7-5 triumph over the Drakkar. For Dufour, who was named the game’s first star, it represented his second career five-point outing in the “Q”.

It was more of the same the following evening in Chicoutimi. For the second straight game, the fourth-year veteran assisted on the game-winning tally, one of his two helpers in the contest, to go with his 28th goal of the campaign as the Sea Dogs took down the Sagueneens by a score of 5-1. Again, Dufour would earn first star honors for the evening.

The Dogs concluded their week with a 6-1 loss to the Oceanic in Rimouski on Friday. Dufour went pointless in the outing, snapping an impressive 20-game point streak.

Dufour currently sits tied atop the QMJHL leaderboard in both goals (28) and points (58). Acquired by the 2022 Memorial Cup hosts from the Drummondville Voltigeurs last June, Dufour was selected by the New York Islanders in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

2021-2022 QMJHL Player of the Week:

Week 1 | Nov. 30 – Oct. 3 : Bennett MacArthur (Titan | Acadie-Bathurst)

Week 2 | Oct. 4 – Oct. 10 : Xavier Parent (Phoenix | Sherbrooke)

Week 3 | Oct. 11 – Oct. 17 : Félix Lafrance (Saguenéens | Chicoutimi)

Week 4 | Oct. 18 – Oct. 24 : Lukas Cormier (Islanders | Charlottetown)

Week 5 | Oct. 25 – Oct. 31 : Xavier Bourgault (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 6 | Nov. 1 – Nov. 7 : Justin Côté (Voltigeurs | Drummondville)

Week 7 | Nov. 8 – Nov. 14 : Vincent Sévigny (Tigres | Victoriaville)

Week 8 | Nov. 15 – Nov. 21 : Olivier Adam (Drakkar | Baie-Comeau)

Week 9 | Nov. 22 – Nov. 28 : Samuel Johnson (Huskies | Rouyn-Noranda)

Week 10 | Nov. 29 – Dec. 5 : Xavier Bourgault (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 11 | Dec. 6 – Dec. 13 : Vincent Sévigny (Tigres | Victoriaville)

Week 12 | Dec. 14 – Dec. 19 : Jordan Dumais (Mooseheads | Halifax)

Week 13 | Feb. 4 – Feb. 6 : Mavrik Bourque (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 14 | Feb. 7 – Feb. 13 : William Dufour (Sea Dogs | Saint John)