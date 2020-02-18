Vaughn CHL Team of the Week (Feb. 10-16)

The Canadian Hockey League today announced the 21st edition of the Vaughn CHL Team of the Week for the 2019-20 season based on individual performances from February 10-16.

Headlining the group is Rimouski Oceanic captain and 2020 NHL Draft favourite Alexis Lafreniere who amassed 10 points counting two goals and eight assists across a pair of appearances. Against the Quebec Remparts on Sunday, Lafreniere pushed his point streak to five games as he put up a dominant, career-best performance of seven points including one goal and six assists en route to an 11-2 victory and first-star honours. For his efforts, Lafreniere was recognized as the Ultramar QMJHL Player of the Week.

Also up front is fellow 2020 NHL Draft hopeful Cole Perfetti of the Saginaw Spirit who wrapped up the week with 10 points counting four goals and six assists over a trio of contests. Registering at least one point in 10 of his past 11 appearances, Perfetti matched a season high of five points – all coming as helpers – in Wednesday’s 7-5 road win over the Soo Greyhounds, helping him earn recognition as the game’s first star in addition to OHL ‘On the Run’ Player of the Week honours.

Rounding out the forward ranks is another top NHL Draft prospect in Portland Winterhawks centre Seth Jarvis whose week counted three goals and six assists for nine points over three games. A projected early selection come June, Jarvis put his offensive skills on display in Sunday’s 11-2 win over the Moose Jaw Warriors in which he finished with one goal and four assists for five points to match a season high and wrap up the night with second-star recognition. The successful showing also helped Jarvis garner WHL ‘On the Run’ Player of the Week honours.

On the blue line, Spirit veteran rearguard D.J. Busdeker continues to build on an incredible season as he tallied six points counting two goals and four assists through three appearances. Facing the Soo Greyhounds on Wednesday, Busdeker put up a pair of tallies plus an assist to match a season high of three points en route to a 7-5 victory.

Also on the back end is San Jose Sharks first-round pick Ryan Merkley of the London Knights who earns a spot on the Vaughn CHL Team of the Week for the fourth time this season after collecting six assists through three contests. Riding a nine-game point streak, the stretch saw Merkley register a season high of four points in Friday’s 6-3 win over the rival Kitchener Rangers in which he took home first-star honours.

Between the pipes, top-ranked North American netminder Nico Daws of the Guelph Storm continued his dominant play in coming away with a pair of victories in which he combined for 77 saves to finish with a 0.50 goals-against average and .987 save percentage. Versus the Owen Sound Attack on Friday, Daws turned aside 40 shots to help guide his club to a 2-0 win that saw him record his fifth shutout of the season.