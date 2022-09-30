Undrafted Schwindt signs ELC with Panthers

Undrafted Mississauga Steelheads forward Kai Schwindt has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Florida Panthers.

Schwindt played 68 games last season in the OHL and registered 12 goals and 17 points.

“Kai is a competitive, high-effort individual who is able to use his size and skill effectively,” said Panthers general manager Bill Zito. “We’re excited to welcome him and watch his continued development within our Panthers organization.”

The 18-year-old made an impact in his first NHL preseason game as he scored in the Panthers 4-3 overtime win against Nashville on Sept. 26 where he saw 7:41 of ice time.