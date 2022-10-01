CHL Daily: Oct. 1, 2022

CHL Three Stars:

Luca Pinelli’s first career OHL hat-trick earned him first star honours as he led the way for the 67’s in a wild 7-6 shootout win over Oshawa.

Justin Gill’s explosive start to the season continued as the Sherbrooke forward scored a hat-trick in a 4-1 win over Rouyn-Noranda to take his season total to six in just three games as he collected the evening’s second star.

Prince George d-man Hudson Thornton had two goals and an assist to claim the third star of the night as the Cougars doubled up Kelowna 6-3.

Nightly notes:

Newly minted Hamilton captain Logan Morrison pushed his point streak to 29 games. He’d score in the first period before he’d secure the two points for his side with the overtime winner in his hometown of Guelph. His point-streak dates back to April 3 and It includes four regular season OHL games from 2021-22, the entire 2022 OHL Playoffs, five games at the Memorial Cup, plus his two goals tonight.

The first goal of the London Knights' 54 th season belonged to 2023 NHL Draft prospect Oliver Bonk as he buried the first career of his OHL career.

season belonged to 2023 NHL Draft prospect Oliver Bonk as he buried the first career of his OHL career. After a 30-goal campaign last season, North Bay’s Kyle Jackson continued where he left off with a pair of goals in a 4-1 win against Sault Ste. Marie. Teammate Matvey Petrov had a three-point night for the Battalion with one goal and two assists.

Matthew Poitras, fresh off of a 50-point season last year that culminated by being the 54 th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft by Boston, grabbed his first of the year during the Storm's overtime loss to Hamilton.

overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft by Boston, grabbed his first of the year during the Storm’s overtime loss to Hamilton. Shawinigan captain William Veillette continued his hot start to the campaign with another goal as he has now found the back of the net in all three games this season for the Cataractes, who lost 4-3 at Val d’Or. Teammate and 2023 NHL Draft prospect Jordan Tourigny is also riding a three-game point streak to open the 2022-23 season (1G, 3A).

While Justin Gill rightfully took the headlines for Sherbrooke, the Phoenix were aided by the return of stars Tyson Hinds, Joshua Roy and David Spacek to the lineup. Roy tallied a pair of assists in the victory while Hinds and Spacek had one helper.

After three years in Charlottetown, Oskar Plandowski had a memorable debut for Drummondville as he started a third period comeback with the tying goal against Victoriaville in a 3-1 road victory.

Hours after he signed his entry-level contract with the Edmonton Oilers, Max Wanner opened his account with Moose Jaw in a 4-3 win against Prince Albert.

Teammate Denton Mateychuk, in his season debut after he was the 12 th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft by Columbus, notched three assists.

overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft by Columbus, notched three assists. Winnipeg’s offensive threat was on full display again in a 5-0 road win at Swift Current as Zach Benson (2G, 1A) and Connor McClennon (1G, 3A) pushed their point streaks to three games. Daniel Hauser made 27 saves for his first shutout of the season.

The newest captain in Prince George, Ethan Samson, hammered home his first of the year in his first game of the season after he had returned from Philadelphia’s NHL training camp as they beat Kelowna 6-3.

Highlights:

Luca Pinelli (@Lucapinelli44) is on FIRE 🔥 The #NHLDraft prospect and @Ottawa67sHockey forward notched his first career #OHL hat-trick in under two periods on the road in Oshawa 📽️ pic.twitter.com/3ZHZKacBx7 — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) October 1, 2022

À leurs retours dans l’alignement du @PhoenixSherbroo, David Spacek et Joshua Roy alimentent Justin Gill! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/k3uRcTlM7V — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 1, 2022

Newly minted @BulldogsOHL captain Logan Morrison is on a 29-game point streak that dates back to April 3 😎 pic.twitter.com/EksjHPfQ2V — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 1, 2022

Tomas Hamara has officially opened his account for the @OHLRangers! 🇨🇿 pic.twitter.com/QLAC0OxJmN — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 1, 2022

Andrew Cristall … WOW 🥵 pic.twitter.com/XkhIxDqpX1 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 1, 2022

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Sep. 30 marked the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The day honours the children who never returned home and Survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities. Public commemoration of the tragic and painful history and ongoing impacts of residential schools is a vital component of the reconciliation process.

On Friday, teams around the CHL wore orange to recognize the day.

Today, players around the CHL have worn orange to recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation 🧡 #EveryChildMatters pic.twitter.com/GeP90cJvCz — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 1, 2022

