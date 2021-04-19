Ultramar Player of the Week | Ryan Francis (April 19, 2021)

The final Ultramar Player of the Week for the 2020-21 QMJHL regular season is Saint John Sea Dogs center Ryan Francis. In a pair of games, the 19-year-old from Beaver Bank, Nova Scotia scored three times and added five assists.

On Tuesday night in Bathurst, Francis notched a hat trick and added three assists in the Sea Dogs’ convincing 9-2 triumph over the Titan. For Francis, who was named the game’s first star, the six-point effort established a new career best. In addition to his offensive explosion, the fourth-year veteran posted a +/- rating of +5.

On Friday night, the Titan would exact a measure of revenge over their rivals to the south, handing the Sea Dogs a 5-4 setback in their own building. Despite the defeat, Francis kept his offensive game intact, chipping in with a pair of assists while also winning nine of eleven faceoffs.

Acquired from the Cape Breton Eagles at the holiday trade period, Francis enters the postseason as the Sea Dogs’ top scorer with 50 points (16G-34A) in 32 games. He started the year off in fine style by being selected in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by the Calgary Flames.

_

2020-2021 Ultramar Player of the Week:

Week 1 | Oct. 2 – Oct. 4 : Miguel Tourigny (Armada | Blainville-Boisbriand)

Week 2 | Oct. 5 – Oct. 11 : Mavrik Bourque (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 3 | Oct. 12 – Oct. 18 : Félix-Antoine Marcotty (Titan | Acadie-Bathurst)

Week 4 | Oct. 19 – Oct. 25 : Elliot Desnoyers (Mooseheads | Halifax)

Week 5 | Oct. 26 – Nov. 1 : Jordan Spence (Wildcats | Moncton)

Week 6 | Nov. 2 – Nov. 8 : Elliot Desnoyers (Mooseheads | Halifax)

Week 7 | Nov. 9 – Nov. 15 : Alex Beaucage (Huskies | Rouyn-Noranda)

Week 8 | Nov. 16 – Nov. 22 : Luke Henman (Armada | Blainville-Boisbriand)

Week 9 | Nov. 23 – Nov. 30 : Justin Robidas (Foreurs | Val-d’Or)

Week 10 | Jan. 22 – Jan. 24 : Samuel Hlavaj (Phoenix | Sherbrooke)

Week 11 | Jan. 29 – Jan. 31 : Mavrik Bourque (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 12 | Feb. 1 – Feb. 7 : Christopher Merisier-Ortiz (Armada | Blainville-Boisbriand)

Week 13 | Feb. 8 – Feb. 14 : Edouard St-Laurent (Huskies | Rouyn-Noranda)

Week 14 | Feb. 15 – Feb. 21 : Cedric Desruisseaux (Islanders | Charlottetown)

Week 15 | Feb. 22 – Feb. 28 : Zachary L’Heureux (Mooseheads | Halifax)

Week 16 | Mar. 1 – Mar. 7 : Xavier Cormier (Océanic | Rimouski)

Week 17 | Mar. 8 – Mar. 14 : Ryan Francis (Sea Dogs | Saint John)

Week 18 | Mar. 15 – Mar. 21 : Colten Ellis (Islanders | Charlottetown)

Week 19 | Mar. 22 – Mar. 28 : Justin Côté (Voltigeurs | Drummondville)

Week 20 | Mar. 29 – Apr. 4 : Jonathan Lemieux (Foreurs | Val-d’Or)

Week 21 | Apr. 5 – Apr. 11 : Mathieu Desgagnés (Titan | Acadie-Bathurst)

Week 22 | Apr. 12 – Apr. 18 : Ryan Francis (Sea Dogs | Saint John)