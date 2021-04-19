Western Hockey League statement on COVID-19 testing results

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League released today the following statement on COVID-19 testing results:

The WHL completed the 10th week of its return to play with one positive test result for COVID-19 among the 917 tests administered across the WHL from April 11 through April 17, 2021.

In the Central Division, a total of 232 tests were administered for the Calgary Hitmen, Edmonton Oil Kings, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Medicine Hat Tigers and Red Deer Rebels from April 11 through April 17. Use private PCR testing provided by DynaLIFE, testing was administered once to all members of the team delegations for Edmonton, Lethbridge and Red Deer, and twice to all members of the team delegations for Calgary and Medicine Hat.

In the East Division, a total of 93 tests were administered for the Brandon Wheat Kings, Swift Current Broncos, and Winnipeg ICE from April 11 through April 17. Using private PCR testing provided by DynaLIFE, testing was administered once to all members of the team delegations of players and staff. The WHL is awaiting test results for the Moose Jaw Warriors, Prince Albert Raiders, Regina Pats, and Saskatoon Blades. A further update will be provided once these tests have been processed.

In the U.S. Division, a total of 435 tests were administered for the Everett Silvertips, Portland Winterhawks, Seattle Thunderbirds, Spokane Chiefs, and Tri-City Americans from April 11 through April 18. Using private antigen testing, members of the team delegations were tested three times. One positive test result for the Tri-City Americans was returned, including one player in the team cohort.

In the B.C. Division, a total of 141 tests were administered for the Kamloops Blazers, Kelowna Rockets, Prince George Cougars, Vancouver Giants and Victoria Royals from April 11 through April 17. Using private PCR testing provided by DynaLIFE, testing was administered once to all members of the team delegations of players and staff.

To date, the WHL has administered a total of 7,080 tests for COVID-19 from February 12 through April 17, 2021, with 13 positive test results.

The WHL will continue to provide regular updates on COVID-19 testing results. The WHL will not be providing information on the identity of any individuals.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.