WHL announces suspension of team activities for Tri-City Americans

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the Tri-City Americans have suspended all team activities as a result of a positive test for COVID-19. The positive COVID-19 test results belong to a player within the team cohort of the Tri-City Americans.

The WHL is working in consultation with the Washington State Department of Health regarding the matter concerning the Tri-City Americans. Pending determination of close contacts and further test results, the WHL will provide further information.

The Tri-City Americans last played on Tuesday, April 13 at Seattle. The Seattle Thunderbirds are not considered close contacts based on the time of the receipt of the positive test result for the Tri-City Americans.

As a result of the suspension of activities for the Tri-City Americans, the following WHL Regular Season games have been postponed:

Date Road Team Home Team Saturday, April 17 Spokane Chiefs Tri-City Americans Sunday, April 18 Tri-City Americans Spokane Chiefs Wednesday, April 21 Tri-City Americans Seattle Thunderbirds

The Tri-City Americans and WHL will not be providing comment or identifying individuals. The WHL will continue to provide regular updates on COVID-19 testing results.

