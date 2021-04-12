Ultramar Player of the Week | Mathieu Desgagnés (April 12, 2021)

The QMJHL’s latest Ultramar Player of the Week is Acadie-Bathurst Titan captain Mathieu Desgagnés. In three games, the 20-year-old from Verdun, Quebec scored twice and added five assists while the Titan went 2-1-0-0 on the week.

On Tuesday night in Moncton, the Titan fell to the Wildcats by a count of 5-3. Despite the setback, Desgagnés managed an assist on a second period tally.

The Titan would rebound against the Sea Dogs on Thursday night and Desgagnés would lead the way offensively. He would record a four-point night, including a pair of second period powerplay tallies and an assist on the game-winner. The fifth-year veteran was named the game’s first star in Acadie-Bathurst’s 7-4 road triumph over Saint John.

On Saturday night at home, Desgagnés would come up big with a pair of assists, including a helper on the game-winner with just 34 seconds remaining in regulation as the Titan took down the Wildcats by a score of 3-2. That second assist represented the 150th point of Desgagnés’ QMJHL career. He was named the third star of the contest.

Desgagnés currently leads the Titan in scoring with 45 points, including 21 goals, in 27 games. A second-round selection of the Chicoutimi Saguenéens at the 2016 QMJHL Draft, he has proven vital on special teams for the Titan, sitting on the league leaderboard in powerplay assists (17) and shorthanded goals (3).

2020-2021 Ultramar Player of the Week:

Week 1 | Oct. 2 – Oct. 4 : Miguel Tourigny (Armada | Blainville-Boisbriand)

Week 2 | Oct. 5 – Oct. 11 : Mavrik Bourque (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 3 | Oct. 12 – Oct. 18 : Félix-Antoine Marcotty (Titan | Acadie-Bathurst)

Week 4 | Oct. 19 – Oct. 25 : Elliot Desnoyers (Mooseheads | Halifax)

Week 5 | Oct. 26 – Nov. 1 : Jordan Spence (Wildcats | Moncton)

Week 6 | Nov. 2 – Nov. 8 : Elliot Desnoyers (Mooseheads | Halifax)

Week 7 | Nov. 9 – Nov. 15 : Alex Beaucage (Huskies | Rouyn-Noranda)

Week 8 | Nov. 16 – Nov. 22 : Luke Henman (Armada | Blainville-Boisbriand)

Week 9 | Nov. 23 – Nov. 30 : Justin Robidas (Foreurs | Val-d’Or)

Week 10 | Jan. 22 – Jan. 24 : Samuel Hlavaj (Phoenix | Sherbrooke)

Week 11 | Jan. 29 – Jan. 31 : Mavrik Bourque (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 12 | Feb. 1 – Feb. 7 : Christopher Merisier-Ortiz (Armada | Blainville-Boisbriand)

Week 13 | Feb. 8 – Feb. 14 : Edouard St-Laurent (Huskies | Rouyn-Noranda)

Week 14 | Feb. 15 – Feb. 21 : Cedric Desruisseaux (Islanders | Charlottetown)

Week 15 | Feb. 22 – Feb. 28 : Zachary L’Heureux (Mooseheads | Halifax)

Week 16 | Mar. 1 – Mar. 7 : Xavier Cormier (Océanic | Rimouski)

Week 17 | Mar. 8 – Mar. 14 : Ryan Francis (Sea Dogs | Saint John)

Week 18 | Mar. 15 – Mar. 21 : Colten Ellis (Islanders | Charlottetown)

Week 19 | Mar. 22 – Mar. 28 : Justin Côté (Voltigeurs | Drummondville)

Week 20 | Mar. 29 – Apr. 4 : Jonathan Lemieux (Foreurs | Val-d’Or)

Week 21 | Apr. 5 – Apr. 11 : Mathieu Desgagnés (Titan | Acadie-Bathurst)