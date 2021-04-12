Blades forward Robins named WHL Player of the Week presented by Journie Rewards

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Saskatoon Blades forward Tristen Robins has been named WHL Player of the Week presented by Journie Rewards for the week ending April 11, 2021.

Robins, a 19-year-old product of Clear Lake, Man., recorded nine points (4G-5A) in four games this past week as the Blades went 3-0-1-0 in the WHL’s Subway Hub Centre in Regina.

On Tuesday, April 6, the prospect of the San Jose Sharks notched his team’s first goal in a 3-2 overtime defeat at the hands of the Winnipeg ICE.

Thursday, April 8, the 5-foot-11, 183-pound pivot registered a four-point effort (1G-3A) in a 5-3 victory over the Prince Albert Raiders. After the Raiders opened the scoring, Robins tied things up late in the first period before collecting three assists the rest of the way en route to being named the first star of the game.

On Saturday, April 10, Robins secured his second consecutive multipoint performance, tallying three points (2G-1A) in a 4-2 win over the Moose Jaw Warriors. Once again, Robins scored the Blades’ first goal of the contest. He also provided the primary helper on Wyatt McLeod’s game-winning goal. Once again, Robins was named first star of the game.

Rounding out the weekend on Sunday, April 11, Robins kept his five-game point streak intact by adding an assist in a 3-2 win over the Brandon Wheat Kings.

Through 16 games of the 2020-21 WHL season, Robins leads the Blades in scoring with 23 points (10G-13A). That total leaves him fourth in WHL scoring, trailing Edmonton Oil Kings forward Dylan Guenther, who has 24 points in third place. Robins has been dangerous all season long, finding his way onto the scoresheet in 14 of 16 outings.

Robins was originally selected by the Regina Pats in the fourth round (76th overall) of the 2016 WHL Draft. He was acquired by the Blades ahead of the 2018 WHL Trade Deadline in a deal that sent import defenceman Libor Hajek to the Pats. In 150 career WHL games, Robins has recorded 122 points (52G-70A).

Robins was selected by the San Jose Sharks in the second round (56th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft. On December 31, 2020, he signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Club prior to starting the campaign in the AHL with the San Jose Barracuda.

Robins and the Blades will return to action in the WHL’s Subway Hub Centre on Wednesday, April 14 at 4 p.m. MT when they take on the Swift Current Broncos.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.