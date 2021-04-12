Western Hockey League statement on COVID-19 testing results

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League released today the following statement on COVID-19 testing results:

The WHL completed the ninth week of its return to play with three positive test results for COVID-19 among the 1,052 tests administered across the WHL from April 3 through April 10, 2021. Additional are 120 negative test results for the Brandon Wheat Kings, Moose Jaw Warriors, Prince Albert Raiders and Regina Pats that were delayed from the week of March 27 through April 2.

In the Central Division, a total of 172 tests were administered for the Calgary Hitmen, Edmonton Oil Kings, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Medicine Hat Tigers and Red Deer Rebels from April 3 through April 10. Using private PCR testing provided by DynaLIFE, testing was administered once to all members of the team delegations in the Central Division. One positive test result for the Calgary Hitmen was returned, including one player in the team cohort.

In the East Division, a total of 214 tests were administered for the Brandon Wheat Kings, Moose Jaw Warriors, Prince Albert Raiders, Regina Pats, Saskatoon Blades, Swift Current Broncos and Winnipeg ICE from April 3 through April 10. Using private PCR testing provided by DynaLIFE, testing was administered once to all members of the team delegations of players and staff.

In the U.S. Division, a total of 489 tests were administered for the Everett Silvertips, Portland Winterhawks, Seattle Thunderbirds, Spokane Chiefs, and Tri-City Americans from April 2 through April 10. Using private antigen testing, members of the team delegations were tested three times.

In the B.C. Division, a total of 177 tests were administered for the Kamloops Blazers, Kelowna Rockets, Prince George Cougars, Vancouver Giants and Victoria Royals from April 3 through April 10. Using private PCR testing provided by DynaLIFE, testing was administered once to all members of the team delegations of players and staff, with the exception of the Victoria Royals, who underwent testing twice. One positive test result for the Kelowna Rockets was returned, including one player in the team cohort who has been in isolation as a result of the suspension of team activities since March 31. One positive test result for the Vancouver Giants was returned, including one player who had not yet entered the team cohort.

To date, the WHL has administered a total of 6,163 tests for COVID-19 from February 12 through April 10, 2021, with 12 positive test results.

The WHL will continue to provide regular updates on COVID-19 testing results. The WHL will not be providing information on the identity of any individuals.

