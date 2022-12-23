Twenty CHL grads to represent Canada at 2022 Spengler Cup

Twenty CHL alumnus will represent Canada at the 2022 Spengler Cup to be held in Davos, Switzerland.

The OHL and QMJHL are each represented with seven players while the WHL has six graduates on the roster.

Of the 20 CHL players selected, 13 have played in the NHL: Nicolas Beaudin, Kevin Connauton, Brett Connolly, David Desharnais, Chris DiDomenico, Michael DiPietro, Cody Eakin, Cody Emmerton, Tyler Ennis, Michael Hutchinson, Brendan Perlini, Alan Quine and Colton Sceviour.

“It’s an exciting group of players we have assembled as we begin another quest for a Spengler Cup championship in Switzerland,” said general manager Shane Doan. “Our roster has plenty of experience in short-term competition, including previous Spengler Cups, and significant experience playing in some of the best leagues in the world. We are confident the group we have named today will represent the country with pride and compete hard for a 17th tournament title.”

Desharnais and DiDomenico were part of Canada’s gold-medal winning team in 2019 as the tournament returns for the first time since that event after a two-year hiatus. Canada has won the event a record 16 times.

Canada will face HC Davos and Sparta Praha in the round-robin. The final is set for Dec. 31.

20 CHL alumnus to represent Canada at the 2022 Sprengler Cup

Goaltenders:

Michael DiPietro — London, Windsor (OHL)

Michael Hutchinson —Barrie, London (OHL)

Defencemen:

Nicolas Beaudin — Drummondville (QMJHL)

Tobie Bisson — Baie-Comeau, Blainville-Boisbriand, Cape Breton (QMJHL)

Josh Brook — Moose Jaw (WHL)

Kevin Connauton — Vancouver (WHL)

Thomas Gregorie — Sherbrooke (QMJHL)

Jerome Leduc — Rouyn-Noranda, Rimouski (QMJHL)

Forwards:

Jonathan Ang — Peterborough, Sarnia (OHL)

Kris Bennett — Saginaw (OHL)

Brett Connolly — Prince George (WHL)

David Desharnais — Chicoutimi (QMJHL)

Philip-Michael Devos — Gatineau, Victoriaville (QMJHL)

Chris DiDomenico — Drummondville, Saint John (QMJHL)

Cody Eakin — Kootenay, Swift Current (WHL)

Cody Emmerton — Brampton, Kingston (OHL)

Tyler Ennis — Medicine Hat (WHL)

Brendan Perlini — Barrie, Niagara (OHL)

Alan Quine — Belleville, Kingston, Peterborough (OHL)

Colton Sceviour — Lethbridge, Portland (WHL)