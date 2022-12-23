Lombardi pens entry-level contract with Red Wings

Flint Firebirds forward Amadeus Lombardi has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Detroit Red Wings.

Lombardi’s 21 goals this year are tied for the fifth most in the OHL while his 44 points rank fourth.

Selected in the 13th round of the OHL Draft in 2019, Lombardi has amassed 103 points (39 goals) in 98 OHL contests, good for the 10th most in Flint’s franchise history.

Detroit chose Lombardi with the 113th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.