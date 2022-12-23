Holiday spirit: More than 100,000 Teddy Bears tossed to ice across Canadian Hockey League

Each month, the Canadian Hockey League Community Spotlight highlights off-ice efforts that strive to make positive contributions, including local initiatives, social programs, game theme nights, and more in our 60 communities across Canada and the United States.

There was no shortage of cheer across the Canadian Hockey League this holiday season, most notably with the annual Teddy Bear Toss games taking place from coast to coast.

A yearly initiative that strives to collect Teddy Bears and stuffed toys for children in need and those less fortunate, this year more than 100,000 items were collected to be later donated to charitable organizations and children’s hospitals.

Inviting fans to toss their Teddy Bear to the ice following the home team’s opening goal of the game, Teddy Bear Toss games this year began in November and will continue into early 2023. A handful of teams collected more than 10,000 items, including the Edmonton Oil Kings, Everett Silvertips, and Portland Winterhawks, while many others also extended their charitable efforts beyond Teddy Bears to include non-perishable food, cash donations, winter clothing, hats, and outerwear, and personal hygiene products.