Plandowski traded to Moncton

The Moncton Wildcats have acquired Detroit Red Wings prospect Oscar Plandowski from the Drummondville Voltigeurs.

In return, Drummondville received a second-round pick in 2025 and a sixth-rounder in 2023.

Plandowski had one goal and six points from the blue line in 31 appearances with the Voltigeurs after he was an offseason acquisition from Charlottetown.

Selected with the 155th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, the Halifax, N.S., native has appeared in 194 career QMJHL games.

The Wildcats sit fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 16-13-2 record.