Tournament field set for 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota, with opening game scheduled for Friday, May 22

All games from the 106th edition of the Memorial Cup in Kelowna, B.C., will air live in Canada on TSN and RDS, in the United States on NHL Network, and stream on Victory+ outside of Canada.

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is excited to announce the field for the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota, which will take place May 21-31 in Kelowna, British Columbia. In addition to the host Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League (WHL), the 106th edition of the Memorial Cup will feature the WHL champion Everett Silvertips, the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) champion Kitchener Rangers, and the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) champion Chicoutimi Saguenéens.

The three league champions secured their spots by capturing their respective titles, with Everett winning its first-ever Ed Chynoweth Cup, Kitchener claiming its fifth J. Ross Robertson Cup, and Chicoutimi earning its third Gilles-Courteau Trophy — and first in 32 years.

The opening game of the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota is scheduled for Friday, May 22 at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET, when the host Rockets face the OHL champion Rangers. The complete tournament schedule can be found below.

This year’s 106th edition of the Memorial Cup marks the return of the CHL’s championship event to Okanagan for the first time since 2004. Held over 11 days, the tournament will see the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL champions join the host Rockets in a four-team round-robin tournament to determine the 2026 CHL champion.

Every game of the 2026 Memorial Cup will air in Canada on TSN and RDS, with live streaming available on TSN.ca, the TSN app, RDS.ca, and the RDS app. In the United States, fans can watch every game on NHL Network, while viewers outside Canada can stream the tournament live on Victory+.

Host – Kelowna Rockets

(sixth Memorial Cup appearance – 2003, 2004, 2005, 2009, 2015, 2026; one Memorial Cup title – 2004)

The Kelowna Rockets are set to make their sixth Memorial Cup appearance as hosts of the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota, bringing the tournament back to Kelowna for the first time since 2004. Kelowna’s six Memorial Cup appearances since 2000 are the second-most of any club across the CHL over that span, underscoring the Rockets’ sustained place among junior hockey’s premier programs. Led by General Manager Bruce Hamilton and Head Coach Derrick Martin, the Rockets enter the tournament after finishing the regular season with a 38-21-6-3 record before sweeping longtime B.C. Division rival Kamloops in the opening round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs. Kelowna then pushed WHL regular-season champion Everett in the second round, falling in five games to the eventual Ed Chynoweth Cup-winning Silvertips. Now back on home ice at the Memorial Cup, the Rockets will look to capture the franchise’s second Memorial Cup title — and first since winning it all as hosts in 2004.

Kelowna is led by Utah Mammoth prospect Tij Iginla, who posted a team-leading 90 points (41G-49A) in 48 regular-season games while ranking second across the CHL in scoring rate at 1.88 points per game — the highest mark by a WHL skater in 2025-26. San Jose Sharks prospect and captain Carson Wetsch also turned in a career year with 72 points (22G-50A) before signing his entry-level contract ahead of the Memorial Cup, while Los Angeles Kings prospect Vojtech Cihar, the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship MVP, made an immediate impact after joining Kelowna and led the club with 13 points (6G-7A) in nine playoff games. In goal, 2026 NHL Draft-eligible netminder Harrison Boettiger gives Kelowna a steady presence, highlighted by a strong first-round performance against Kamloops. With NHL-drafted talent throughout the lineup — including Iginla, Wetsch, Nashville Predators prospect Hiroki Gojsic, New York Islanders prospect Tomas Poletin, Cihar, Vancouver Canucks prospect Parker Alcos, and Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Peyton Kettles — along with a key draft-eligible player in Boettiger, the Rockets bring high-end skill, depth, and a familiar championship stage to their pursuit of another historic Memorial Cup run in Kelowna.

WHL Champions – Everett Silvertips

(making their first-ever Memorial Cup appearance in 2026)

The Everett Silvertips are set to make their first-ever Memorial Cup appearance after capturing the franchise’s first Ed Chynoweth Cup with a 4-1 series win over the Prince Albert Raiders in the 2026 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien. Since joining the WHL in 2003-04, Everett had twice reached the league final — in its inaugural season in 2004 and again in 2018 — but had never broken through. Guided by WHL Coach of the Year Steve Hamilton, who earned his first WHL title as a head coach, the Silvertips delivered a dominant 16-2 playoff run, sweeping Portland and Penticton, defeating Memorial Cup-host Kelowna in five games, and clinching the championship with a 7-2 win over Prince Albert in Game 5.

Everett’s breakthrough followed one of the strongest regular seasons in modern WHL history, as the Silvertips captured a second straight Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy with a franchise-best 57-8-2-1 record. Seattle Kraken prospect Julius Miettinen led the way offensively with 27 points (14G-13A) in 18 playoff games on his way to WHL Playoffs MVP honours, becoming just the second European player to win the award after Leon Draisaitl with Kelowna in 2015, and the fifth European player across the CHL to be named MVP of his league’s playoffs. Miettinen’s line with Detroit Red Wings prospect Carter Bear and 2026 NHL Draft prospect Matias Vanhanen was central to Everett’s attack, with Bear recording 22 points (7G-15A) and Vanhanen adding 24 (12G-12A). On the blueline, 16-year-old and top 2027 NHL Draft prospect Landon DuPont elevated his game in the absence of injured captain Tarin Smith, posting 23 points (5G-18A) in 18 playoff contests. Florida Panthers prospect Shea Busch delivered a hat trick in the Game 5 clincher, while midseason acquisition Anders Miller was the goalie of record in all 18 playoff games, finishing 16-2. Built by General Manager Mike Fraser, Everett’s roster features five NHL-drafted prospects — Miettinen, Bear, Busch, Philadelphia Flyers prospect Luke Vlooswyk, and Smith — along with notable NHL Draft prospects Vanhanen, DuPont, and Brek Liske. Now, after finally breaking through as WHL Champions, the Silvertips head to Kelowna looking to complete the greatest season in franchise history by capturing their first Memorial Cup title.

OHL Champions – Kitchener Rangers

(seventh Memorial Cup appearance – 1981, 1982, 1984, 1990, 2003, 2008 & 2026; two Memorial Cup titles – 1982 & 2003)

The Kitchener Rangers are set to make their seventh Memorial Cup appearance — tied for the second-most since the tournament adopted its round-robin format in 1972 — after capturing the franchise’s fifth J. Ross Robertson Cup with a sweep of the Barrie Colts in the 2026 OHL Championship Series presented by Nissa. Kitchener sealed its first OHL title since 2008 with a 4-2 win in Game 4 at Sadlon Arena, as Christian Humphreys tipped home the eventual game-winner midway through the third period before Sam O’Reilly added an empty-netter to secure the championship. Built by General Manager Mike McKenzie and guided by Head Coach Jussi Ahokas, the Rangers finished the postseason with a dominant 16-2 record, sweeping Saginaw in the opening round, defeating the Soo Greyhounds and Windsor Spitfires in five games apiece, and closing out Barrie in four straight to return to the Memorial Cup for the first time in 18 years.

Kitchener’s championship run was powered by one of the deepest lineups in the CHL, featuring 12 NHL-drafted players and high-end talent throughout the roster. Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Sam O’Reilly led the way with 28 points (17G-11A) in 18 playoff games on his way to Wayne Gretzky “99” Award honours as OHL Playoff MVP, capping a standout season in which he also captured the Red Tilson Trophy as the OHL’s Most Outstanding Player. In doing so, O’Reilly became just the seventh player in OHL history to win the Red Tilson Trophy and the Wayne Gretzky “99” Trophy in the same season. By winning the J. Ross Robertson Cup, O’Reilly and Los Angeles Kings prospect Jared Woolley became just the second and third players in OHL history since 1980 to win three consecutive OHL championships, joining Scott Timmins (2008-10) as the only players to achieve the feat. Colorado Avalanche prospect Christian Humphreys was a key offensive driver and delivered the championship-clinching goal, while Nashville Predators first-round pick and captain Cameron Reid anchored the Rangers from the back end before accepting the J. Ross Robertson Cup. Kitchener also received major contributions from Chicago Blackhawks prospect Jack Pridham, New York Islanders prospect Luca Romano, Ottawa Senators prospect Luke Ellinas, Vancouver Canucks prospect Gabriel Chiarot, and a deep drafted group that included Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Hlacar, Montreal Canadiens prospect Andrew MacNiel, San Jose Sharks prospect Christian Kirsch, and Ottawa Senators prospect Matthew Andonovski. Now, the Rangers head to Kelowna looking to add a third Memorial Cup championship to one of the OHL’s most decorated résumés.

QMJHL Champions – Chicoutimi Saguenéens

(fourth Memorial Cup appearance – 1991, 1994, 1997 & 2026)

The Chicoutimi Saguenéens are set to make their fourth Memorial Cup appearance — and first in nearly 30 years — after capturing the franchise’s third Gilles-Courteau Trophy with a six-game victory over the Moncton Wildcats in the 2026 QMJHL Championship Series. The title marked Chicoutimi’s first QMJHL championship in 32 years, dating back to 1994, and capped a dominant playoff run that saw the Saguenéens sweep Halifax and Québec, defeat Rouyn-Noranda in six games, and outlast Moncton in the final. Built and guided by Head Coach and General Manager Yanick Jean, the QMJHL’s all-time winningest head coach and the 2025-26 Maurice-Filion Trophy recipient as General Manager of the Year, Chicoutimi turned one of the most complete seasons in franchise history into its long-awaited return to the Memorial Cup.

The Saguenéens’ championship followed a standout regular season in which they finished just one point shy of first overall in the QMJHL while leading the QMJHL in both goals for and goals against. Chicoutimi captured the Luc-Robitaille Trophy as the QMJHL’s top offensive team with 321 goals and the Robert-Lebel Trophy as the league’s top defensive club after allowing just 150, while its 49 wins ranked second in franchise history. Anaheim Ducks prospect Maxim Massé led the way after a career-defining campaign in which he won the Michel-Brière Trophy as QMJHL MVP and the Jean-Béliveau Trophy as the league’s top scorer with 102 points, including a CHL co-leading 51 goals. Massé continued to drive the offence in the postseason, leading Chicoutimi with 24 points (6G-18A), while Mavrick Lachance, Nathan Lecompte, captain Emmanuel Vermette, Anaheim Ducks prospect Émile Guité, Washington Capitals prospect Maxim Schäfer, and 2026 NHL Draft prospect Liam Lefebvre helped give the Sags scoring depth throughout the lineup. Ranked No. 38 among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting, Lefebvre finished the postseason with 12 points, including points in seven of his final 10 outings. On the back end, Nashville Predators prospect Alex Huang anchored a blue line strengthened by Utah Mammoth prospect Tomas Lavoie, Seattle Kraken prospect Alexis Bernier, and veteran Jordan Tourigny, while Ottawa Senators prospect Lucas Beckman was outstanding in goal, winning all 16 of Chicoutimi’s playoff victories with a 1.98 goals-against average and .918 save percentage. With seven NHL prospects across the roster and elite talent in every position group, the Saguenéens head to Kelowna looking to complete their first Memorial Cup championship run in franchise history.

SCHEDULE

Round-Robin – Game 1 – Friday, May 22 – Kitchener vs. Kelowna (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT)

Round-Robin – Game 2 – Saturday, May 23 – Everett vs. Chicoutimi (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT)

Round-Robin – Game 3 – Sunday, May 24 – Kelowna vs. Chicoutimi (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT)

Round-Robin – Game 4 – Monday, May 25 – Everett vs. Kitchener (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT)

Round-Robin – Game 5 – Tuesday, May 26 – Chicoutimi vs. Kitchener (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT)

Round-Robin – Game 6 – Wednesday, May 27 – Kelowna vs. Everett (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT)

Tie-Breaker (*if necessary) – Thursday, May 28 (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT)

Semi-Final – Friday, May 29 (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT)

Championship Final – Sunday, May 31 (7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT)