Tomasino becomes first Generals skater to hit 100 points since 2008

Philip Tomasino’s addition to the Oshawa Generals continues to pay off in spades.

Tallying one goal and one assist in Friday’s 4-3 shootout decision against the Guelph Storm, the Nashville Predators first-round pick reached a major milestone in collecting his 100th point of the season that counts 40 goals and 60 assists across 61 appearances.

Added from the Niagara IceDogs in an early January deal, Tomasino has been a terrific fit since arriving in Oshawa, registering 43 points through 25 games, a stretch which includes 13 multi-point performances with his new club.

In hitting 100 points, Tomasino becomes the the first Generals skater to do so since both Brett MacLean (119 points) and John Tavares (118 points) during the 2007-08 campaign.

Century Club Leaderboard

1. Marco Rossi (OTT) – 110 points (36 goals and 74 assists) in 53 games

2. Alexis Lafreniere (RIM) – 109 points (35 goals and 74 assists) in 50 games

3. Cole Perfetti (SAG) – 105 points (36 goals and 69 assists) in 59 games

4. Adam Beckman (SPO) – 104 points (47 goals and 57 assists) in 61 games

5. Connor McMichael (LDN) – 100 points (45 goals and 55 assists) in 50 games

6. Philip Tomasino (OSH) – 100 points (40 goals and 60 assists) in 61 games