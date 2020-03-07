Knights’ McMichael secures 100th point in win over Sting

A three-point night in Friday’s 4-1 win over the Sarnia Sting saw London Knights centre Connor McMichael reach a major milestone.

Now with 45 goals and 55 assists, the Washington Capitals first-round pick became one of just six players to reach 100 points in 2019-20, and only the fourth from the Ontario Hockey League.

After hearing his name called 25th overall by the Capitals in last summer’s NHL Draft, McMichael has continued to build his stock this year, leading the Knights in scoring and helping the club secure a playoff berth for the 20th consecutive season.

In reaching 100 points, McMichael becomes the second London skater in the past two seasons to hit the impressive plateau after former teammate Kevin Hancock wrapped up 2018-19 with a 107-point finish.

Century Club Leaderboard

1. Marco Rossi (OTT) – 110 points (36 goals and 74 assists) in 53 games

2. Alexis Lafreniere (RIM) – 109 points (35 goals and 74 assists) in 50 games

3. Cole Perfetti (SAG) – 105 points (36 goals and 69 assists) in 59 games

4. Adam Beckman (SPO) – 104 points (47 goals and 57 assists) in 61 games

5. Connor McMichael (LDN) – 100 points (45 goals and 55 assists) in 50 games

6. Philip Tomasino (OSH) – 100 points (40 goals and 60 assists) in 61 games