CHL on Sportsnet: Kitchener at Windsor

The 2019-20 CHL on Sportsnet schedule continues Sunday as the Kitchener Rangers face off with the Windsor Spitfires.
Entering Sunday, the Rangers look to snap a two-game losing skid that includes Friday’s hard-battled 6-4 decision versus the Barrie Colts in which four separate skaters found the back of the net for Kitchener while freshman centre Francesco Pinelli led the way with a trio of assists.
As for Windsor, the Spitfires enter Sunday’s showdown riding a five-game point streak that has seen that club come away with a 2-0-3-0 showing, a stretch that includes last Sunday’s big 10-2 win over the Kingston Frontenacs in which centre and 2020 NHL Draft hopeful Jean-Luc Foudy pushed the pace with a four-point performance counting two goals and two assists.
Sunday marks the fourth and final meetup between the Rangers and Spitfires this season with Kitchener holding a 2-0-1-0 series edge, with the most recent contest coming in mid-January that saw Windsor prevail 5-4 in overtime thanks to three-point effort from Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Tyler Angle. Catch all the action in the latest match between Kitchener and Windsor on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Sportsnet.
Tale of the Tape
|Kitchener Rangers
|Category
|Windsor Spitfires
|38-16-5-2, 83 Points
|Record
|34-19-8-0, 75 Points
|2nd in Midwest Division
|Standings
|3rd in West Division
|R. Damiani, 28-49-77 in 60 GP
|Leading Scorer
|E. Afanasyev, 30-36-66 in 61 GP
|A. Bergkvist, 8-40-48 in 60 GP
|Top Defenceman
|C. Corcoran, 19-35-54 in 61 GP
|J. Ingham, 31-8-4-1, 2.96, .918
|Goaltending Leader
|X. Medina, 17-10-4-0, 3.48, .885
|21.5% (11th in OHL)
|Powerplay
|24.5% (4th in OHL)
|79.7% (8th in OHL)
|Penalty Kill
|76.1% (16th in OHL)
|D – Axel Bergkvist (ARI)
C – Riley Damiani (DAL)
G – Jacob Ingham (LA)
C – Greg Meireles (FLA)
RW – Serron Noel (FLA)
D – Michael Vukojevic (NJ)
|NHL Prospects
|LW – Egor Afanasyev (NSH)
C – Tyler Angle (CBJ)
D – Connor Corcoran (VGK)
C – Curtis Douglas (DAL)
|C – Isaac Langdon
D – Ville Ottavainen
D – Donovan Sebrango
LW – Reid Valade
|2020 Draft Eligibles
|LW – Will Cuylle
C – Jean-Luc Foudy
D – Louka Henault
RW – Kyle McDonald
D – Ruben Rafkin
D – Dylan Robinson