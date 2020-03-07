CHL on Sportsnet: Kitchener at Windsor

The 2019-20 CHL on Sportsnet schedule continues Sunday as the Kitchener Rangers face off with the Windsor Spitfires.

Entering Sunday, the Rangers look to snap a two-game losing skid that includes Friday’s hard-battled 6-4 decision versus the Barrie Colts in which four separate skaters found the back of the net for Kitchener while freshman centre Francesco Pinelli led the way with a trio of assists.

As for Windsor, the Spitfires enter Sunday’s showdown riding a five-game point streak that has seen that club come away with a 2-0-3-0 showing, a stretch that includes last Sunday’s big 10-2 win over the Kingston Frontenacs in which centre and 2020 NHL Draft hopeful Jean-Luc Foudy pushed the pace with a four-point performance counting two goals and two assists.

Sunday marks the fourth and final meetup between the Rangers and Spitfires this season with Kitchener holding a 2-0-1-0 series edge, with the most recent contest coming in mid-January that saw Windsor prevail 5-4 in overtime thanks to three-point effort from Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Tyler Angle. Catch all the action in the latest match between Kitchener and Windsor on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Sportsnet.

Tale of the Tape