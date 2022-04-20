Spirit’s Bloom signs with Sabres

Bloom will report to the Rochester Americans and finish the season on an amateur tryout. The entry-level contract will begin with the 2022-23 season.

Buffalo selected Bloom, 18, during the third round (95th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft. He led the Saginaw Spirit with 30 goals and 60 points in 66 games this season. He finished second in the OHL with seven shorthanded goals.

He had not played in 2020-21 due to the OHL’s canceled season.

“Last year we didn’t play, but he took that time to get a lot faster and a lot stronger, and now he has totally dominated the league so far in his own way,” Saginaw general manager Dave Drinkill told Sabres.com in December.

“One of the first things you’ll notice with Josh is his speed. The way he can crash the net and get past defenders is a coach’s dream.”

Bloom is a native of Oakville, Ontario.

