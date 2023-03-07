Spacek signs ELC with Wild

Sherbrooke Phoenix defenceman David Spacek has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Minnesota Wild.

In 49 games this year, Spacek has 46 points, tied for the seventh most among QMJHL d-men.

Winner of the Raymond Lagace Trophy last season as QMJHL rookie defenceman of the year after he recorded 50 points, Spacek has 96 career points (22 goals) in 106 games with Sherbrooke.

The 67th overall pick in the 2021 CHL Import Draft, the Czech native claimed a silver medal at the 2023 World Juniors.

Minnesota selected Spacek with the 153rd overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.