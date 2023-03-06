CHL to NHL: Iorio debuts with Capitals

Former Brandon Wheat Kings defenceman Vincent Iorio made his NHL debut Saturday with the Washington Capitals.

Iorio played 14:48 in an 8-3 win over San Jose where he tallied an assist, one shot, one block and was a +2.

The 20-year-old played 191 games with the Wheat Kings and was the 55th overall pick by the Caps in the 2021 NHL Draft.

A native of Coquitlam, B.C., Iorio had appeared in 51 games with the AHL’s Hershey Bears this season before his NHL debut.