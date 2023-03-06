CHL Daily: Olympiques and Thunderbirds extend long winning streaks

CHL Three Stars

Evan Vierling tied a career high with five points to claim the first star of the night as his hat-trick helped lead Barrie to a 6-3 win in Owen Sound. It’s been a career year for Vierling who in his final junior season has a career high 34 goals and 82 points.

Trevor Wong’s first hat-trick of the season earned him the second star of the night as he helped Saskatoon to a 5-2 win in Regina that extended the Blades’ streak to 9-0-1. Wong’s 77 points this season are a career high and lead the Blades while his 54 assists are tied for the seventh most in the WHL.

Alexis Gendron’s (PHI) third hat-trick in seven games gave him Sunday’s third star as he led the charge for Gatineau in a 5-2 victory over Rimouski. In 25 games with the Olympiques, Gendron has 22 goals.

Nightly notes

OHL

Hunter Haight (MIN) and Matyas Sapovaliv (VGK) each scored twice for Saginaw in a 7-3 road win over Kingston as they maintained fourth place in the OHL’s Western Conference.

Charlie Robertson made 20 saves to record his second shutout of the season as North Bay beat Niagara 4-0 to become the third OHL club to reach the 40-win mark.

Noah Nelson scored the game-winner with 2:41 to play in regulation as Hamilton took down Erie 3-2 to secure a 30th win of the season.

https://twitter.com/CHLHockey/status/1632488130681905154

QMJHL

Mathieu Cataford’s three points (2G, 1A) led Halifax to a 6-2 victory over Acadie-Bathurst as the Mooseheads’ winning streak hit four games. Jordan Dumais (CBJ) had two assists to take his season total to 117 points, the second most in the CHL.

Peter Reynolds had four points (2G, 2A) as Saint John beat Cape Breton 6-5 to push its advantage to seven points for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. In the process, Reynolds passed the 100-point mark in QMJHL career and became the 32 nd Sea Dog to reach the landmark.

Sea Dog to reach the landmark. Edouard Cournoyer had a goal and two assists as Rouyn-Noranda beat Val-d’Or 6-4 for their 35 th win of the season.

win of the season. Alexis Bourque, Alexis Brisson and Anri Ravinskis each had a goal and an assist for the Armada in a 5-3 road win over Drummondville.

Four different skaters found the back of the net for Baie-Comeau as they doubled up Chicoutimi 4-2.

https://twitter.com/OlympiquesGAT/status/1632500279458373637

WHL

Jared Davidson (MTL), Dylan Guenther (ARI), Jeremy Hanzel and Luke Prokop (NSH) all scored as Seattle collected its 48 th win of the season with a 4-2 win over Tri-City. In the process, the T-Birds’ winning streak hit 13 games.

win of the season with a 4-2 win over Tri-City. In the process, the T-Birds’ winning streak hit 13 games. Carter Yakemchuk had the game-winner as Calgary beat Swift Current 4-3 to close the gap to one-point between the two sides for eighth place in the Eastern Conference. Riley Fiddler-Schultz and Sean Tschigerl each had three points in the victory.

Luca Cagnoni’s power play marker was the game-winner as Portland got back into the win column courtesy of a 3-1 victory against Everett.

https://twitter.com/CHLHockey/status/1632573271123034113

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.