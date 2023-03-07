2022-23 Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings: Week 22

The Canadian Hockey League announced today the Week 22 edition of the Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings for the 2022-23 season.

Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings – Week 22

1. Seattle Thunderbirds (48-9-1-1)

2. Gatineau Olympiques (41-12-4-2)

3. Winnipeg ICE (49-9-1-0)

4. Sherbrooke Phœnix (42-12-3-2)

5. Halifax Mooseheads (43-9-4-3)

6. Quebec Remparts (45-11-1-2)

7. Ottawa 67’s (44-11-3-2)

8. Kamloops Blazers (40-11-4-2)

9. Sarnia Sting (34-17-5-3)

10. Saskatoon Blades (42-13-4-1)

HM. Barrie Colts (36-16-6-2)

HM. North Bay Battalion (40-17-2-1)

HM. London Knights (41-16-2-0)

For the first time since Week 13, the Seattle Thunderbirds sit atop the Kia CHL Top 10 rankings. The T-Birds extended its win streak to 13 games courtesy of a perfect 3-in-3 week that also saw them claim the U.S. Division crown. On Friday, they won 4-1 in Tri-City before Thomas Milic shutout Everett 5-0 Saturday as Nico Myatovic and Reid Schaefer (NSH) each scored twice. A 4-2 victory over the Americans Sunday gave Seattle its 48th win of the season, the second most in the CHL.

The Gatineau Olympiques, with a 15-game winning streak in tow, have climbed to a season-high second place in the rankings courtesy of back-to-back road wins over Rimouski. On Friday, Marcel Marcel scored twice in a 5-1 win and 24 hours later, Alexis Gendron (PHI) had a hat-trick in a 5-1 victory as he took his season total to 48 goals. Gatineau’s 41 wins are the second most in the QMJHL’s Western Conference.

A pair of defeats sees the Winnipeg ICE drop out of the top two for the first time since Week 10. They fell 6-4 in Medicine Hat Friday before a 3-0 lead against Regina Friday was single-handedly wiped away by Connor Bedard. However, the ICE concluded its 10-game road trip with an 8-3 win in Brandon Saturday as Conor Geekie (ARI) had a hat-trick. Winnipeg’s 49 wins are the most in the CHL this season.

On the heels of a 13-0-1 streak, the Sherbrooke Phœnix have jumped back up to fourth spot in the standings for the first time since Week 5. In two games last week, the Phœnix collected four points that started Friday with a 7-2 win over Drummondville where five different skaters recorded a goal and an assist. A day later, the QMJHL’s top two teams met where Sherbrooke took down Quebec 4-1 behind a three-point (1G, 2A) effort from Joshua Roy (MTL). The Phœnix’s 89 points are the third most in the QMJHL.

Three home wins this week against Maritime opposition saw the Halifax Mooseheads climb back into the top five. Alexandre Doucet (DET) had a hat-trick Thursday in a 5-2 win over Saint John before Josh Lawrence had five points (2G, 3A) Saturday in a 6-1 victory over Cape Breton. On Sunday, Mathieu Cataford had two goals as they beat Acadie-Bathurst 6-2. The Mooseheads’ 93 points are tied for the most in the QMJHL.

On a three-game losing streak, the Quebec Remparts find themselves out of the top three in the rankings for the first time this season. The Remparts dropped a 3-2 decision to Shawinigan Friday before Saturday’s loss to Sherbrooke. Quebec’s 45 wins are the most in the QMJHL.

The Ottawa 67’s maintains its seventh-place ranking and as the top OHL club. The 67’s collected three wins last week that started with a 5-2 win over Kingston Wednesday. That was followed by a 4-1 road win over the Fronts Friday while on Saturday, Will Gerrior had the shootout winner in the sixth round to beat Saginaw 4-3. The 67’s 44 wins and 93 points are the most in the OHL.

The Kamloops Blazers also stand pat after they swept a home-and-home with Kelowna that saw them clinch the B.C. Division title. Connor Levis led the charge Friday with four points (1G, 3A) in an 8-1 home win while Olen Zellweger (ANA) scored twice a day later in a 7-2 victory that saw the Blazers become the fourth WHL club to 40 wins.

Three wins last week saw the Sarnia Sting move up a spot into ninth place. Luca Del Bel Belluz (CBJ) and Christian Kyrou (DAL) had shootout goals Wednesday in a 4-3 win against the Soo while Del Bel Belluz starred in the Battle of the 402 Friday with four points (2G, 2A) in a 6-1 win versus London. A day later, the Sting won a wild 9-6 affair against Windsor as Nolan Burke (NSH), Kyrou (DAL) and Sasha Pastujov (ANA) all had two goals each. Over their last 10 games, the Sting are 8-0-2.

A six-point week ensured the Saskatoon Blades took the final spot in the standings as their streak improved to 9-0-1. Brandon Lisowsky (TOR) and Egor Sidorov both scored twice Wednesday as the Blades beat the Rebels 5-2 before Sidorov’s two goals led Saskatoon to a 4-1 win against Moose Jaw Friday. Trevor Wong’s hat-trick Sunday, combined with another two-goal game from Sidorov, gave Saskatoon a 5-2 win versus Regina. The Blades’ 42 wins are the third most in the WHL.

Honourable mentions:

Two out of three wins meant the Barrie Colts remain on the outside looking in this week. After a 7-5 loss against Hamilton Wednesday, where Brandt Clarke (LA) had a hat-trick, they closed out the week with back-to-back wins after a 3-2 victory against Mississauga Saturday and an impressive 6-3 victory in Owen Sound Sunday where Evan Vierling had five points (3G, 2A). Barrie’s 36 wins are the third most in the Eastern Conference.

With three wins last week, the North Bay Battalion find themselves back in the rankings. Dalyn Wakely scored twice Thursday in a 5-2 victory over Sudbury before Dom DiVincentiis and Charlie Robertson shut the door the rest of the week as they posted back-to-back shutouts where the pair made a combined 66 saves in wins against Mississauga and Niagara. Sunday’s win over the IceDogs gave the Battalion their 40th win of the year.

After the London Knights split the week, they find themselves outside of the Top 10 for the first time since Week 18. Oliver Bonk’s seventh round shootout goal gave London the two points Thursday in a 4-3 win over Windsor before they were beaten by Sarnia a day later. However, after results went their way Sunday, the Knights claimed a fourth straight Midwest Division title.