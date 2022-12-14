Six CHL players have been named to Slovakia’s 2023 World Juniors selection camp.

Prince George defenceman Viliam Kmec is joined by forwards Robert Baco, Samuel Honzek, Filip Mesar, Servac Petrovsky and Peter Repcik in the squad.

Kmec, Honzek, Petrovsky and Repcik are all returnees from the 2022 squad that failed to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2000.

Slovakia have been drawn into Group B alongside Finland, Latvia, Switzerland and the USA.

The 2023 World Juniors will take place Dec. 26 – Jan. 5 in Halifax and Moncton.

Six CHL players named to Slovakia’s World Juniors selection camp:

Defencemen:

Viliam Kmec (Prince George/WHL)

Forwards:

Robert Baco (Moose Jaw/WHL)

Samuel Honzek (Vancouver/WHL)

Filip Mesar (Kitchener/OHL)

Servac Petrovsky (Owen Sound/OHL)

Peter Repcik (Charlottetown/QMJHL)