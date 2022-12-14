Kyrou traded to Sarnia

The Sarnia Sting have acquired Dallas Stars prospect Christian Kyrou from the Erie Otters.

In exchange, Erie received Alexis Daviault as well as five OHL draft picks that includes two second-round selections.

“Christian is one of, if not the premier offensive defencemen in this league,” Sting general manager Dylan Seca said. “His combination of skill, creativity and competitiveness is something we’ve been looking to add. We believe this will boost our power play and provide another mature player for our backend.”

Kyrou’s 36 points this season are the second most in the OHL among blueliners. A year ago, he tallied 60 points as a rookie and was subsequently selected with the 50th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft by the Stars.

He will follow in the footsteps of his older brother, Jordan, who played four years with the Sting and is one of the franchise’s most prolific alumnus. Over four years, he tallied 290 points, the second most in team history, while his 250 games are tied for the third most.

It’s the second NHL Drafted prospect the Sting have acquired this season after November’s acquisition of Sasha Pastujov from Guelph.

The Sting currently sit sixth in the Western Conference with a 14-10-6 record.