CHL Daily: Saskatoon and Seattle each score eight

CHL Three Stars

Seattle’s Jordan Gustafson (VGK) notched the first hat-trick of his WHL career Tuesday to claim the night’s first star. Gustafson needed just 12:14 in the first period to score three times to lead the Thunderbirds to an 8-1 win over Prince George. In 26 games this year, Gustafson has 12 goals and 24 points.

Evan Vierling had a career high five points (1G, 4A) to earn the second star as Barrie took down Sudbury 7-5. His four assists also matched a career best that he had previously achieved Nov. 25. Vierling is tied for first in Colts scoring with 33 points.

Conner Roulette’s (DAL) second four-point game of the season earned him the third star as Saskatoon beat Medicine Hat 8-3. Roulette scored twice and added two assists to take his season total to 28 points.

Nightly notes:

OHL

While Vierling had five points for the Colts, they weren’t short on other contributions; Beau Jelsma had four points (2G, 2A), Jacob Frasca tallied three assists and Connor Punnett registered a goal and two assists. The victory pushed Barrie’s record to 3-0-2 over their last five games

CONNOR. PUNNETT. 🚨 The @OHLBarrieColts defenceman scores from Evan Vierling's pass to notch yet another game-winning goal against the Wolves to secure a 7-5 victory 📽️ pic.twitter.com/zMGmOKRWdH — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) December 14, 2022

WHL

In their first game as the no.1 ranked team in the CHL Kia Top 10 rankings, Seattle’s 21 st victory of the season gave them the best winning percentage in the Western Conference at .815. Kyle Crnkovic scored twice for the T-Birds while Nico Myatovic had four points (1G, 3A).

victory of the season gave them the best winning percentage in the Western Conference at .815. Kyle Crnkovic scored twice for the T-Birds while Nico Myatovic had four points (1G, 3A). Tanner Molendyk had one goal and two helpers for the Blades in their win over the Tigers while Jordan Keller notched three assists. Saskatoon’s current seven-game winning streak is the longest in the WHL.

Tommasso De Luca and Carter Streek each had three points (2G, 1A) as Spokane beat Moose Jaw 5-2.

Jordan Gustafson needed less than 20 minutes to complete the hatty! 🎩🎩🎩@SeattleTbirds | #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/8c4vvPwMK8 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 14, 2022

