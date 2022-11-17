Saginaw sends captain Bloom to North Bay

The North Bay Battalion have acquired Saginaw Spirit captain and Buffalo Sabres prospect Josh Bloom from the Saginaw Spirit.

Additionally, the Battalion also added d-man Brayden Hislop and a 2025 sixth-round pick in exchange for winger Nic Sima, blue liner Cam Gauvreau as well as five draft picks.

“Josh and Brayden are two players that we’ve liked for some time now,” said Battalion general manager Adam Dennis. “Both players are of high character and were captains in Saginaw.

“Josh is coming in as one of the top players in our league already. His speed, tenacity and leadership will complement our room very well. He had laid a great foundation in Saginaw. We feel like you win with players like Josh on your team.”

Bloom had tallied seven goals and 16 points in 19 games this season and a year ago recorded 30 goals and 61 points. The Oakville, Ont., native was the 95th overall pick by Buffalo in the 2021 NHL Draft.

He’ll join a Battalion squad that leads the OHL’s Central Division and will link up with a number of other NHL drafted players in Liam Arnsby (FLA), Dom DiVicentiis (WPG), Justin Ertel (DAL), Kyle Jackson (SEA), Ty Nelson (SEA) and Matvey Petrov (EDM).