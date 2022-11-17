CHL to NHL: Tucker plays first NHL game

Former Barrie Colts and Flint Firebirds defenceman Tyler Tucker made his NHL debut Wednesday with the St. Louis Blues.

Tucker played 11:05 in the Blues’ 5-2 win over Chicago. The Thunder Bay, Ont., native played 11:05 and registered one shot on goal, one hit and one block.

The 22-year-old played 244 games over four seasons in the OHL where he recorded 152 points (35 goals). During his stint with the Colts, Tucker played 217 games, the fifth most among blueliners in franchise history.

Before he played his first NHL game, Tucker appeared in 112 AHL games. He was the 200th overall pick by St. Louis in the 2018 NHL Draft.